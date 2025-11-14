(Credit: Spotify / The Shortcut)

🎵 Spotify knows its shuffle mode isn’t great for some users, and it wants to fix it

🔀 To make things better, it’s introducing a new “Fewer Repeats” mode

📉 The new feature will reduce the number of times certain songs are played while in shuffle mode

🎧 Spotify says this will help “keep your listening experience more varied and engaging”

📱 The feature is rolling out now as the new default for all users

If you’re a regular Spotify user, you probably know that the shuffle button can straight-up suck sometimes. You often hear the same track rotation over and over again in your favorite playlist, which makes your music feel stale and kills your whole vibe. Luckily, Spotify is aware of this problem and is introducing a new feature that’ll hopefully fix it.

In a press release, Spotify announced that it’s switching to a new mode for shuffle called Fewer Repeats. When enabled, the mode will look at your listening history and reduce the frequency a recently-played song is added to the mix. Your favorite songs will still be played, but it’ll take longer for it to pop up.

Personally, I find this a welcome change. The shuffle button isn’t always reliable for me; sometimes, I hear the same sequence of songs that I’ve heard for days until I turn off shuffle and re-enable it. Even still, certain songs I tend to play frequently oftentimes start playing too soon in my rotation, which makes my favorite playlists feel stale.

Fewer Repeats is designed to keep your listening experience more varied and engaging,” according to Spotify, so I’m excited to give it a shot.

Spotify says that the new mode is rolling out now as the new default shuffle mode for both free and premium users. If you get access to the feature and don’t like it, Spotify will let you switch back to Standard shuffle by going to Settings > Playback in the app.

