🙏 Spotify is finally introducing lossless audio with 24-bit / 44.1kHz FLAC for Premium users in select markets

🎧 The feature is rolling out to 50 markets, including the US, UK, and Germany, over the next two months

💰 Contrary to previous reports, Spotify’s lossless audio won’t require a higher subscription tier

👉 Users can enable lossless audio in the app’s settings and will see an indicator for supported tracks in the Now Playing bar

Pinch me, because Spotify is finally getting lossless audio after almost a decade of rumors, speculation and several false dawns.

The world's most popular streaming platform is catching up with Apple, Amazon, Deezer, Qobuz, Tidal and many more by offering lossless audio to its users.

It means Spotify subscribers are no longer restricted to paltry bitrates of 24kbps (Low) to 320kbps (Very High) for Premium users. Instead, 24-bit / 44.1kHz FLAC is rolling out to Premium subscribers in 50 markets (starting with Australia, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, the US, and the UK) over the next two months.

While that's a substantial improvement for audiophiles to enjoy, it still doesn't match the 24-bit / 192 kHz that Apple Music, Qobuz, and Tidal offer, though most people will be hard-pressed to notice the difference. After all, Spotify has remained the king of music streaming services despite offering audio quality that is lower than CDs.

No entry fee required

However, the good news is that Spotify's lossless audio isn't locked to a higher subscription tier, like many feared. You won't have to pay extra for better sound quality, which is a relief considering every subscription service seems to go up in price every year.

If you're wondering whether you can access lossless audio, you should receive a notification in the app. Once you're in, head to settings and enable lossless in the media quality menu. An indicator will show in the Now Playing bar when you're listening to a track that supports lossless audio.

Remember, you'll need a good pair of headphones to really get the most out of lossless audio. Ideally, you'll want a DAC too, as the best headphones require significantly more power to drive.

