🦑 Splatoon Raiders, a single-player spin-off, will launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 on July 23, 2026

🐟 Players customize their Inkling mechanic and experience gameplay that blends familiar Splatoon mechanics with horde-defense elements, like Salmon Run

💰The game includes unlockable and upgradable abilities, a treasure hunting element, and computer-controlled support players

🆕 Three new Splatoon Raiders amiibo – Frye, Shiver, and Big Man – will release alongside the game

At last, Nintendo has shared the release date of Splatoon Raiders, its single-player spin-off of the popular multiplayer shooter. The game will be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 23, 2026.

Splatoon Raiders sees you play as a mechanic and lets you customize the look of your Inkling. You can change your hairstyle, eye color, and even your eyebrows.

The gameplay seems to be a hybrid of many gameplay elements Splatoon fans already know and love, combined with aspects of Salmon Run where you fend off hordes of enemies.

As seen in the trailer, you’ll be able to unlock and upgrade new abilities, allowing you to tackle more ferocious foes. A hunt for Splatoon-themed treasure is also something fans can look forward to.

It also seems like you’ll have some support from computer-controlled players in various forms, though it remains to be seen how this will work exactly. Expect a dedicated Nintendo Direct covering Splatoon Raiders in more detail closer to the game’s release date.

Splatoon Raiders is also getting three new amiibo. Releasing on the same date as the game, players can purchase a Frye, Shiver, or Big Man Splatoon Raiders amiibo. It’s not yet clear what perks or unlockable gear the new amiibo will provide.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.