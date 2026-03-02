📣 Anker announces the Soundcore Space 2, a sequel to its beloved budget wireless headphones

🔊 Features improved dual-layer drivers

🛜 Bluetooth 6.1 upgrade supports 24-bit/96kHz hi-res audio streaming

🔋 Battery life upgraded to 50 hours with ANC and 70 hours without

⚡ Five minute quick charge returns 4 hours of battery life

Anker has finally announced a sequel to its fantastic, affordable wireless headphones, the Soundcore Space 2.

Available on April 21 for $129, these wireless headphones offer improved full-band noise cancellation and upgraded 40mm drivers for improved sound quality. These new double-layer drivers combine a silk diaphragm with metal-ceramic materials that produce a faster transient response. This results in more accurate and balanced sound reproduction.

Battery life with ANC is also 10 hours longer than on the Soundcore Space One, now up to 50 hours with ANC and 70 hours without ANC. Quick-charging the Space 2 for five minutes gives these headphones four hours of playtime back.

Anker has also upgraded the wireless package on the Soundcore Space 2 to Bluetooth 6.1, supporting up to 24-bit/96kHz hi-res audio streaming and LDAC. Users can also customize their equalizer curve by using the HearID 3.0 test in the Soundcore app.

The Anker Soundcore Space 2 will be available in linen white, jet black, and seafoam green on April 21 for $129.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.