🎧 Sony is adding yet another color to its WH-1000XM6 lineup

🫒 The new shade is called “Olive Gray,” and I’m obsessed with it

🟢 It has a subdued, earthy green accent that looks amazing

👀 It follows a similar aesthetic to the Sandstone and Sand Pink colors

📆 It’s on sale starting today for the same price of $459.99

Sony has been selling the WH-1000XM6 headphones for well over a year now, and we continue to use them every day at Swider Studios because of how great they are. But in my humble opinion, the XM6s have never been greater than they are today, now that they come in green.

Amazon: WH-1000XM6 in Olive Gray

Sony: WH-1000XM6 in Olive Gray

Yes folks, Sony finally did it: they painted the WH-1000XM6s in green. To be more specific, the latest color variation for the headphones is called “Olive Gray,” and it fits perfectly into the company’s lineup. It takes on an understated shade of green that’s earthy and less saturated than you might think, reminiscent of the subdued hues of Sandstone and Sand Pink, two other previously-released finishes.

At launch, I found the Platinum Silver finish was my favorite, followed by Midnight Blue and Black. But the Olive Gray takes the cake here. I’m a huge fan of anything with an earthy green finish, and these headphones deliver that very well. The cans also come with a color-matched case, so you can be all decked out in Olive Gray.

As for the rest of the XM6s, nothing else is changing. The headphones are the same ones we reviewed last year, and that’s great news. They still deliver exceptional sound quality and noise cancellation, you still get up to 30 hours of battery life, dual device support, quick charging, crystal-clear microphones, and a design you can wear for hours on end.

(Credit: Sony)

The new color is available on Sony’s website and on Amazon starting today. At the time of writing this piece, the XM6s were on sale on Amazon for $61 off, so if Olive Gray (or any other color) is calling your name, now’s the time to buy.

Amazon: WH-1000XM6 in Olive Gray

Sony: WH-1000XM6 in Olive Gray

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.