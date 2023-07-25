(Credit: The Shortcut/Sony)

Sony has announced the latest iteration of its popular wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds – and they’re available to preorder at Amazon.

The noise-cancelling earbuds launch on Thursday, July 27, cost $298, and come in two colors: black and silver. They’re bound to be popular, too, as Sony has gained a reputation for offering best-in-class noise cancellation, only rivaled by Apple’s AirPods Pro.

Amazon: Sony XM5 Earbuds (black)

Amazon: Sony XM5 Earbuds (silver)

The new Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds promise to cancel more external noise than ever thanks to two proprietary processors and can deliver high-resolution audio with deep bass and clear vocals.

Sony also claims that the XM5 earbuds offer the best ever call quality to date, thanks to AI noise reduction algorithms and a bone conduction sensor. Expect all-day battery life, too, as the WF-1000XM5 earbuds last up to eight hours with a single charge and 24 hours with the case. You can also get one hour of playback from just a three-minute charge.

Another great feature of the WF-1000XM5 earbuds is that you can connect to two devices at once, meaning you can hear audio from your phone and your laptop, for example. The earbuds’ case has also been reduced in size, making it easier to fit in your pocket.

If you’re not that fussed about buying the latest and greatest version of Sony’s earbuds, you can pick up the older XM4 earbuds for slightly less at $278. The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is still on sale, too, for just $199 – that’s a saving of $50.

The WF-1000XM5 aren’t the only earbuds Sony is releasing this year. Gamers can look forward to a pair of PlayStation Earbuds for PS5, which are due to release at the end of 2023.