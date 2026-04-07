The Sony Bravia 9 (left) vs Sony True RGB (right) (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📣 Sony announces new True RGB TVs are coming this spring

🌈 Our clearest look at an RGB color-matching backlight instead of uniform white LEDs

📈 RGB LEDs produce deeper colors and reduce blooming

😎 Sony claims this new backlight panel can hit 4,000 nits of peak brightness

🚫 Eliminates the need for a quantum dot layer for more accurate colors than a Mini LED or QD-OLED TV

We got our first look at Sony’s RGB TV technology last year, and now Sony is finally ready to give it a name: True RGB, and Sony promises new TVs with this technology coming this spring.

Once again, The Shortcut attended an exclusive technology demonstration in Tokyo and saw it in action, this time as a full-scale TV prototype. The difference between a white backlight and like night and day compared to Sony’s new True RGB.

The Sony Bravia 9 (left) vs Sony True RGB (right) (credit: Sony)

In the photo above, you can see a Sony Bravia 9 with its front LCD and color filter stripped off, revealing the bare backlight, which appears almost blue. On the right side, Sony’s True RGB backlight displays a color-matched backlight that forms a sort of low-resolution version of the image.

Sony argues that its True RGB screen reduces blooming because the new backlight matches the exact color of the LCD panel. True RGB also promises more color depth, and while Sony hasn’t stated exact numbers, plenty of its competitors have claimed 100% DCI-P3 and BT.2020 color accuracy – I would expect the same from Sony.

The wider color depth allows Sony’s True RGB to show more shades of yellow and red within something that would just appear as orange on a traditional Mini-LED backlit television. I got to see a few examples of this, and it’s impressive how Sony’s True RGB television is already putting the Sony Bravia 9 to shame, which was the closest example to the Sony BVM-HX310 professional mastering monitor just two years ago.

Sony has also previously stated that its True RGB technology can reach up to 4,000 nits of brightness. These TVs can also supposedly omit the Quantum Dot layer to achieve better color volume than even QD-OLED screens.

Sony’s True RGB diodes up close (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Lastly, Sony says it chose the True RGB branding not only for marketing but also to make it clear that its technology actually includes three separate red, green, and blue LEDs. Meanwhile, I’ve seen some of Sony’s competitors skirt the RGB backlight definition and actually include only a two-color backlight.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.