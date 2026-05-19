(Credit: Naughty Dog)

🔒 Sony will no longer bring single-player PS5 titles to PC, keeping games exclusive to the console

🗣️ PlayStation CEO Hermen Hulst communicated this decision to staff, confirming earlier reports

🤔 Multiplayer-focused games, such as Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls and Horizon Hunters Gathering, will still be released on PC

📉 The change follows several PS5 ports, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and The Last of Us Part II Remastered, failing to achieve significant concurrent player counts

Sony has reportedly said that it will no longer bring its PS5 single-player titles to PC ‌in the future, meaning titles like Ghost of Yotei and Saros will remain exclusive to PlayStation 5 consoles.

According to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, PlayStation CEO Hermen Hulst informed staff of the decision in a town hall Monday morning, which aligns with his previous report from March.

Sony will still bring multiplayer-focused games to PC, including the upcoming Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls and Horizon Hunters Gathering. However, future single-player titles, and even those that haven’t been released on PC, will not be ported over.

It means that Marvel’s Wolverine will remain a PS5 exclusive, as will the upcoming God of War Trilogy remake, which previously would have come to PC, albeit likely a year or two after releasing on console.

Sony took a leaf out of Microsoft’s book and began bringing PS5 exclusives to PC from 2021 onwards. However, most games failed to make much of an impact, with the most successful title being Ghost of Tsushima, which hit a peak concurrent player count of 77,154.

Other titles fared far worse, such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which only peaked at 8,757 players, and even The Last of Us Part II Remastered suffered, achieving a peak player count of 30,690.

Clearly, Sony has weighed up the impact of bringing its exclusives to PC on how it affects its console sales. While the additional revenue may be worth it in the short term, Sony may also be concerned about Microsoft’s Xbox Project Helix, which would allow gamers to play PlayStation titles because of its console/PC hybrid design, along with Valve’s upcoming Steam Machine.

Up next: PlayStation Plus price increase: here’s how much you have to pay if you’re not already subscribed

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.