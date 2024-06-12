$100 subscriber-only Sony gift card discount code (expires at midnight)
The Shortcut subscribers can save every week with our exclusive discount codes. Today, we have a big one: $100 Sony PlayStation Store gift card for $80.
Tonight marks the end of Sony’s Days of Play sale, which discounts all of the best PS5 games and even consoles like PS5 Slim and accessories like PSVR 2. So we’re taking a break from all of our Apple coverage this week to highlight one mega-story.
To sweeten the Sony deals, I have a $100 PlayStation gift card discount code below for $80 for paid subscribers of The Shortcut. Applying it to something like Spider-Man 2, which is $20 off, essentially saves you $40 if you use it before 11:59pm PT tonight. It’s also the only way to save on your PS+ renewal.
🟦 🔥 $100 PlayStation Store Gift Card for $80**
Use funds for PS5 digital games or your PS+ renewal
🟩 50% off Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at $26 (MSRP is $51 and may go up as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, $70, will launch on Game Pass in October)
🚨 Alert: Sony deals end at midnight
🌟 Walmart deals (PS5, PSVR 2, physical games)
PS5 Slim – $50 off
PS5 Slim Digital – $50 off
PSVR 2 – $100 off
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – $49.99 (was $69.99)
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered – $39.99 (was $49.99)
MLB The Show 24 - $49.99 (was $69.99)
MLB The Show 24: The Negro Leagues Edition - $74.99 (was $124.99)
Rise of the Ronin - $49.99 (was $69.99)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.99 (was $69.99)
God of War Ragnarok - $39.99 (was $69.99)
The Last of Us Part 1 - $39.99 (was $69.99)
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (was $69.99)
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor - $29.83 (was $69.99)
Gran Turismo 7 - $39.99 (was $69.99)
