Tonight marks the end of Sony’s Days of Play sale, which discounts all of the best PS5 games and even consoles like PS5 Slim and accessories like PSVR 2. So we’re taking a break from all of our Apple coverage this week to highlight one mega-story.

To sweeten the Sony deals, I have a $100 PlayStation gift card discount code below for $80 for paid subscribers of The Shortcut. Applying it to something like Spider-Man 2, which is $20 off, essentially saves you $40 if you use it before 11:59pm PT tonight. It’s also the only way to save on your PS+ renewal.

🔒 For paid subscribers only (bottom of the page)

🟦 🔥 $100 PlayStation Store Gift Card for $80** Use funds for PS5 digital games or your PS+ renewal

🟩 50% off Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at $26 (MSRP is $51 and may go up as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, $70, will launch on Game Pass in October)

➡️ I’ll put the codes at the very bottom of this page until they run out*

Get 7 day free trial

*If they run out, I’ll have more discount codes next weekend for subscribers

**If this one sells out (it’ll go FAST) and you subscribe, message me. I’ll put you first in line for the next batch and privately DM you

🚨 Alert: Sony deals end at midnight

🌟 Walmart deals (PS5, PSVR 2, physical games)

🔒 Bonus is here: Discount codes for subscribers

We’re expanding our weekly discount codes for paid subscribers, as a pack-in. It’s sort of like the CD-ROM demo disc pack-ins for subscribers of 90s magazines.

These should last longer, as I’m paywalling them. And if you’re a subscriber, you’ll have access to these codes weekly. Note: If you’re outside of the US, you’ll need to use a VPN, as checkout requires you to be in (or VPN in) from a US location.