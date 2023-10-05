After raising the price of PlayStation Plus Premium, Extra and Essential, Sony is introducing a new service that adds a little more value – but only for Premium and Extra subscribers.

Sony Pictures Core is a new streaming service (technically, it’s a rebrand of the Bravia Core app) that will let you purchase and rent up to 2,000 movies from Sony Pictures, including Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Uncharted, Bullet Train, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

You’ll also be able to purchase select Sony Pictures films during an exclusive, early access window, including the upcoming Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story movie. You’ll receive credit towards an in-game purchase in Gran Turismo 7, including cars featured in the movie.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Sony Pictures Core

🆕 Sony has released a new streaming app on PS5 and PS4

🍿 Sony Pictures Core gives you access to 2,000 movies

👍 PS Plus Premium/Extra subscribers can watch 100 movies for free

🇯🇵 More benefits are on the way, including anime content from Crunchyroll

The biggest benefit, however, is that PlayStation Plus Premium/Extra subscribers will also get access to 100 curated movies as part of their membership. The catalog will be ad-free and updated periodically. Additional benefits for PlayStation Plus members will also be announced in the future, Sony said on the PlayStation Blog.

Anime fans will be pleased to hear that a selection of content from Crunchyroll will also make its way to the Sony Pictures Core app, as the Japanese company aims to create its own platform to rival the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Video.

And the move makes sense. Sony has started to create more video game adaptations in recent years, including Uncharted and Gran Turismo, and a Ghost of Tsushima film is in development. The company also released The Last of Us and Twisted Metal TV shows, and a God of War and Horizon series is on the way.

Sony Pictures Core is available today in 23 markets globally and can be found in the Media section on PS5 and the PS Store for PS4. Is it enough to justify the recent PlayStation Plus price increases? Not for me, but it’s nice to see Sony is taking steps to offer more value to its subscribers.