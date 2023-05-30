(Credit: CD Projekt Red)

CD Projekt Red, the developer behind The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, isn’t for sale, according to the company’s CEO.

Rumors began to circulate online that Sony was about to acquire the respected developer, but CD Projekt Red’s CEO Adam Kicinski moved in to clarify the situation. Simply put, CD Projekt Red isn’t for sale.

“Nothing has changed on our end,” Kicinski said in an investors call. “So I can repeat what we've been saying throughout the years. CD Projekt is not for sale.

“We want to remain independent,” Kicinski continued. “We have - I believe - [an] excellent strategy, [that's] not easy to execute. For sure. But it's very exciting to follow our own path.”

CD Projekt Red just announced that The Witcher 3 has now sold over 50 million copies and that the entire trilogy has now amassed over 75 million sold.

“This clearly shows the strength of the franchise and we are excited and looking forward to our next projects within the Witcher universe,” Kicinski said on the series’ reaching its latest milestone.

The company also has several new projects in the work, including a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, a new multiplayer Witcher game, a brand new IP, and a new The Witcher trilogy.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to receive a new DLC expansion this year called Phantom Liberty. It stars Idris Elba and sees Keanu Reeves reprise his role as Jonny Silverhand.

Sony has acquired several studios in recent years, including Marvel’s Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games, Destiny 2 creator Bungie, and many more. However, it’s been staunchly opposed to Microsoft’s pending buyout of Activision Blizzard.

Despite being blocked by the UK’s competition and markets authority, the CMA, Microsoft recently received approval from the EU regulators, China and South Korea. That brings the total number of countries that are in favor of the deal to 38 and leaves the UK’s CMA and the FTC in the US as the only outliers.