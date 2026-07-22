🎥 The Sony FX5 finally answers our prayers for a video camera with open gate

📸 16.6MP full-stacked sensor pumps out 4K120p and 5K60p video

🌙 Triple base 800, 4000, and 12800 ISO speed maintian low-light performance

🎨 New X-OCN RAW format adds extra flexibility with up 280 trillion colors

🧠 Bionz XR2 processor adds AI subject tracking, enhanced low-light AF, and Dynamic Active stabilization

👁️ Detachable OLED viewfinder is bright, sharp, and tilts 90° for a painful $698

🔋 Larger and longer-lasting battery promises up to 130 minutes of uninterrupted recording

We’ve been clamoring for a Sony camera that would finally let us record Open Gate video, and it’s finally here with the Sony FX5.

Admittedly, this isn’t the consumer camera we were hoping for; rather, the Sony FX5 is a new cinema camera designed to bridge the gap between the compact FX3 and the larger camcorder-style FX6. It sports a slightly higher-resolution 16.6MP full-stacked Exmor RS image sensor that allows it to record 4K120p and 5K60p videos.

Thankfully, low-light performance hasn’t been sacrificed for resolution, as the FX5 supports three base ISO settings: 800, 4000, and 12800. Dual Gain Shooting, another first for Sony’s FX cameras, should also give users more latitude to make smooth gradiations without losing shadow detail or introducing noise.

The new sensor is also Sony’s first ever that can record video in both Open Gate and in Sony’s new RAW format called X-OCN RAW. Short for E(x)tended tonal range (O)riginal (C)amera (N)egative, Sony promises its 16-bit linear X-OCN RAW files can capture 280 trillion colors and 1,000 times more color data than a 12-bit RAW file. Color is becoming ever more important as RGB TVs, including the new Sony Bravia 7 II, are adopting higher color spectrum standards, going from DCI-P3 to BT.2020.

The FX3 also adopts Sony’s Bionz XR2 image processor, granting it Dynamic Active stabilization, AI-based subject recognition, enhanced low-light autofocus, and Clear Image Zoom.

(credit: Sony)

The Sony FX5 also sees the introduction of an incredible add-on OLED viewfinder accessory. It clips onto the same smart shoe as the camera’s XLR handle, and it offers up a 7.07-million-dot OLED display and 2,500 nits of brightness. Like the built-in viewfinder on the recent Sony FX2, this detachable EVF can tilt up to 90° to make shooting below your eyeline more comfortable. Unfortunately, this excellent detachable EVF comes at a great expense of $698 on its own.

Even without the new detachable EVF, filmmakers might still find it easier to shoot video on the Sony FX5 thanks to its 4-axis multi-angle tilt-screen, which both tilts vertically and swings out sideways to act as a forward monitor or selfie screen.

Unfortunately, this larger screen has pushed out the rear control dial and only left space for a few shortcut buttons. The good news is the Sony FX5 has a Sony Venice-style Multi-Function Dial and interface dial that should allow you to more quickly tweak multiple settings at a time. Some other physical changes on the camera include more tally lights and a thicker grip that’s both more comfortable and accommodates Sony’s longer-lasting NP-SA100 batteries that promise up to 130 minutes of recording.

The Sony FX5 is available for preorder now as a $4,898 body-only camera or in an XLR handle kit for $5,498. The handle is also available for a $798 separate purchase. The Sony FX5 will arrive in mid-August.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam