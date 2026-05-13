📷Sony announces its newest flagship a7R VI full-frame mirrorless camera

🖼️ Features a 66.8MP fully-stacked sensor that promises 5.6x faster shooting speeds

🎞️ Captures 14-bit RAW images in 30fps bursts at full resolution

🎥 Records uncropped 4K120p and 4K60p video, 8K30p footage with a 1.2x crop

🎯 Bionxz XR processor stacks AI subject recognition on top of the camera’s 759-point AF system

📅 Available in the first week of June for $4,499

Sony has announced the long awaited a7 R full-frame mirrorless camera almost four years after its a7R V predecessor released in 2022.

The Sony a7R VI features a new 66.8MP fully stacked, full-frame sensor that grants this camera 5.6x faster shooting performance. This allows the Sony a7r to capture up to 30fps burst capture 14-bit RAM images with the camera’s full 66.8MP resolution – which translates to about 3GB per second.

(credit: Sony)

The new Bionxz XR processor, meanwhile, grants this camera AI+ subject recognition paired with the camera’s 759 point phase-detect autofocus system. You can also shoot up to 8K30p movies with a 1.2x crop, or 4K120p and 60p movies without a crop.

Externally, the Sony a7R features a new tally light that turns on while video recording, backlit buttons, and new star symbol on the mode dial grants users access to 30 menu-based shooting modes. The grip is also larger, but mostly to make room for Sony’s 17% larger batteries, jumping from 2,500mAh to 2,670mAh, that promise up to 710 shots per charge.

The EVF has also been upgraded with a new 9.44 million-dot OLED EVF that promises to be 3x brighter than the one on the a7R V and displays a liveview in 10-bit HDR and at 120fps.

The Sony a7R VI will be available in the first week of June 2026 for $4,449.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam