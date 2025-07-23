(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📣 Sonos officially appoints Tom Conrad as CEO

📝 Promises more immersive, more intelligent, and more seamlessly integrated next-generation experiences

📲 As interim CEO since January 2025, Conrad has overseen app improvements

🔊 Sonos has also since released big Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar and Sonos Ace headphones updates

Sonos has appointed Tom Conrad as its new CEO, a position he’s held in an interim capacity since January 2025.

Conrad announced in a statement that Sonos' next venture will be to develop more intelligent and immersive experiences.

“Since the beginning of this year, we’ve reestablished clarity, focus, and momentum at Sonos. We’ve dramatically improved our software products and recommitted to delivering the kind of premium experience our customers expect,” said Tom Conrad. “We’re just getting started. The opportunity in front of us is enormous[,] and I’m so excited to move from rebuilding to imagining the next generation of experiences: more immersive, more intelligent, and more seamlessly integrated into our customers’ lives.”

Tom Conrad, Sonos new permenant CEO (credit: Sonos)

Since Conrad has been interim CEO, Sonos has added missing features back to its mobile app including queue editing, alarm snoozing, and creating speaker zones. Sonos has also released two significant software updates and added features like AI-speech enhancement for the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar and TrueCinema on the Sonos Ace headphones.

Sonos will next hold its third-quarter 2025 earnings call on August 6, where we might hear a hint of the company’s next products.

Up next: Sonos Ace wireless headphones update improves ANC and adds TrueCinema sound

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.