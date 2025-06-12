The Sonos Ace software update is available now (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📲 Sonos releases a software update for its Sonos Ace wireless noise-cancelling headphones

✅ Update adds TrueCinema mode, a long-awaited Sonos Ace feature

🎧 TrueCinema on Ace 3D spatial audio space that mimics how surround speakers in your room would sound

👬 TV Audio Swap from a Sonos soundbar now supports up to two Sonos Ace headphones simultaneously

📞 Sonos update also improved ANC and adds SideTone voice-monitoring for phone/video calls

Amazon: Sonos Ace

Walmart: Sonos Ace

The Sonos Ace wireless headphones have received a big software update that finally makes them feature-complete.

The update adds TrueCinema mode, which allows the headphones to create a virtual surround sound environment that mimics your actual living space. The feature utilizes a TruePlay-like feature on Sonos’ soundbars to measure the room’s acoustics while the Ace headphones detect your exact listening location. From there, the Sonos Ace generates 3D spatial audio that sounds like you’re in a room of speakers rather than wearing headphones.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Sonos has also expanded the TV Audio Swap feature, which allows Sonos soundbars to stream surround sound to the Ace headphones. The TV Audio Swap will now support up to two Sonos Ace headphones, allowing you and a partner, friend, or family member to enjoy private listening together.

For regular listening, Sonos has improved the active noise-cancellation of the Sonos Ace headphones to block out sound leakage caused by hair, glasses, or hats. This will basically compensate for any time the headphones can’t create a complete acoustic seal around your ears.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Lastly, Sonos says it has improved the call quality of its Ace headphones by adding SideTone, which allows users to hear themselves talking while on a call. If you’ve ever caught yourself yelling because you couldn’t hear yourself over the ANC on your headphones, this SideTone feature will stop that from happening.

The Sonos Ace headphones had a rocky start when they originally launched last year with missing features, lackluster Android app support, and limited compatibility with only the Sonos Arc soundbar. Since then, Sonos has made big improvements, including adding TV Audio Swap support to its Beam Gen 2 and Ray soundbars, as well as full Android app support, and now all the features the Ace was initially designed for.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.