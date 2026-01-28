📣 Sonos announces a new Multi Amp

Sonos has introduced its first of the year, and it’s an amplifier designed to support advanced multi-zoned speaker systems and connect traditional speakers to the Sonos wireless audio platform.

Sonos Multi Amp is set to be available soon but pricing hasn’t been announced because this new hi-fi component is really meant for professional installers rather than regular consumers. The Multi Amp is a serious streaming amplifier that can support up to eight 125W channels and organize them into four separate zones.

The Multi Amp can also apply some of Sonos TruePlay’s autotuning to traditional speakers too using its Class-D post-filter feedback. This essentially allows the Multi Amp to monitor the speaker output against the input and make micro adjustments to correct precision, clairity, and reduce distortion.

From there, the Multi Amp allows users to manually “ProTune” the speakers with a 10-band parametric equalizer for precise control over frequency response. ProTune essentially allows users to optimize the sound of traditional speakers based on their placement and room acoustics.

Sonos claims it’s also pushed the engineering envelope, developing its Multi Amp with GaN transistors to shrink the unit into a 1.5U chassis, compared to other equipment that fills a traditional 2U slot. The chassis is also perforated, so the unit cools through just passive convection. Sonos is confident that its Multi Amp can run so coolly that multiple units can be stacked together in a rack and still operate silently without the need of any cooling fan.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.