🎮 Scuf introduces its first fully customizable wireless controller, the Scuf Omega

🕹️ Features replaceable TMR thumbsticks, face buttons, side buttons, back paddles, and faceplate

⚙️ Reprogrammable back paddles, side buttons, and front-facing G-Keys

🏆 Designed for competitive play with a fast 1000Hz connection over 2.4GHz

🔋 Up to 17 hours of battery life

The Scuf Omega is the brand’s first fully customizable wireless controller designed for the PS5, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.

The controller is fully toolless, with replaceable TMR thumbsticks, face buttons, side buttons, back paddles, and a fully magnetic faceplate that you can swap for fresh designs.

While the Scuf Omega has 18 replaceable parts, it comes with only three sets of thumbsticks (concave, convex, and long versions of both) in the box. So you’ll have to wait for Scuf to release accessory packs before you can really swap out the face buttons for an Xbox set or replace the four individual D-Pad buttons with a circular rocker pad.

You can customize the Scuf Omega through the Scuf app on your PC or smartphone (credit: Scuf)

Thankfully, the Scuf Omega features plenty of built-in customization through its programmable buttons, including four back paddles, two side buttons, and five G-Keys at the controller’s bottom lip. By default, three of the G-Keys are preset to control volume up and down as well as mic muting, and you can remap the remaining two buttons on PlayStation. You can reprogram all five G-Keys on PC to perform complex macros.

The Scuf Omega is otherwise designed for competitive play with a 1000Hz polling rate over its 2.4GHz dongle connection. You can also expect 17 hours of battery life from this controller.

The Scuf Omega is available now for $219.99 from Scuf, Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam