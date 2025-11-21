(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

Samsung has dropped the price of its most capable OLED gaming monitors for Black Friday, and there’s $350 off the super Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED.

The Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED has a rich 32-inch 4K screen that provides sumptuous detail, making it ideal for more cinematic, immersive gaming. It also comes with a 240Hz refresh rate for silky smooth and responsive on-screen action – combined with its 0.03ms response time, it’s also perfect for competitive games.

With its OLED screen, you can enjoy typical inky blacks and immense dynamic range that make images sharp and crisp. This Samsung screen benefits from excellent colour accuracy, too, achieving a quoted 99 percent DCI-P3 colour space coverage. This makes the panel not just fantastic for gaming, but also for content creation and productivity.

2x HDMI 2.1 and one DisplayPort 1.4 (Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

Variable refresh rate support comes in the form of AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, so there isn’t any screen tearing or juddering, plus the Odyssey G8 OLED comes with a solid port selection that includes DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.1. There’s also a USB-C port to charge a device you may have on hand, and you can access Samsung’s TizenOS operating system to access your favourite streaming apps without turning on a console or PC.

The Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED supports Samsung’s SmartThings system, so your gaming monitor can double as a smart home hub. This allows you to control any compatible devices, such as lights, thermostats, or any Samsung smart-enabled appliances you have, such as a washing machine or fridge.

If you’ve been after a very capable and versatile gaming monitor at a hefty discount, this Black Friday deal on the Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED shouldn’t be missed.

