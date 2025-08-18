🎧 Samsung has announced its latest budget earbuds: the Galaxy Buds 3 FE

🔇 The earbuds come with improved ANC and upgraded audio quality

🎨 They ship in two different colors: Black and Gray

💰 The buds will launch on September 4 for $149.99

Following up on its first pair of Galaxy Buds FE from 2023, Samsung has announced the new Galaxy Buds 3 FE. The earbuds, designed to be budget-friendly and still provide top-tier features, ditch Samsung’s rounded design language of Galaxy Buds past for one that looks an awful like a pair of AirPods Pro. They also include better sound quality, ANC, and more.

(Credit: Samsung)

The new design is said to be more comfortable than the original Galaxy Buds FE. You can get them in one of two (admittedly boring) colors: Black or Gray. The buds themselves are IP54 rated for water resistance, and the case is splash-proof.

Samsung included larger speakers for deeper bass and clearer audio performance. There’s also support for 360 Audio so you can enjoy spatial audio experiences. Samsung also says there’s enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that’s better at reducing ambient noise while you’re listening to music. I’ll be curious to see how good the ANC has gotten once I get my hands on a review sample.

You can tune your music the way you want with an adjustable EQ in the companion app, there’s Crystal Clear Call technology for better voice-pickup during calls, and the Galaxy Buds 3 FE integrate with AI features like Gemini for hands-free access. Samsung also says the buds will last up to six hours on a charge with ANC on and 8.5 hours with it off. The case supplies an extra 24-30 hours, depending on how much you use ANC.

In addition, Samsung includes Auto Switch for seamlessly switching between your Galaxy devices, and when it’s time to recharge, there’s a USB-C port on the back. (Sorry folks, no wireless charging here).

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE launch on September 4. They’ll set you back $149.99, which is a decent price for the features you get, at least on paper. We’ll be working on getting our hands on a pair for review, so stay tuned.

