🥇 Samsung has unveiled a special edition of its Z Flip7 for the upcoming Winter Olympics

🎁 The phone is being handed out to all 3,800 Olympians and Paralympians at the games

👀 It features a unique two-tone design, complete with a new blue back glass and gold frame accent

👍 There are also lots of apps pre-installed to help athletes throughout their time at the games

Samsung has unveiled a new special edition model of its Galaxy Z Flip7 foldable phone, but you won’t be able to buy it.

As per a new press release, Samsung is releasing the Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition that’s “exclusively designed for all athletes competing at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026”, and will be provided to all 3,800 Olympians and Paralympians at the games.

As Samsung is a major partner of the Olympics and Paralympics, this is perhaps no surprise, although it goes further than just the special edition handset itself. Samsung’s press release also says the phone will be “incorporated into official podium moments via the Victory Selfie, which is making its Winter Olympics debut at Milano Cortina 2026”.

The Victory Selfie is new for this year’s Winter Olympics, and will allow athletes to share their own personal successes using the phone. It was first introduced in the last summer games in Paris in 2024.

The Z Flip7 Olympic Edition doesn’t seem to carry any upgrades internally to the performance or cameras over the normal phone, although it has a fetching new look to suit its Olympic credentials.

It has a new blue colorway for the back glass that Samsung says “represents the combination of Samsung’s long-standing identity and the cultural resonance of Italian azure”, plus it has a gold frame to accent the blue, and comes with a clear magnet case with a blue circular magnet and gold laurel leaves as “a motif of victory”

The Olympic Edition also benefits from special wallpapers and a unique boot screen, plus has a small software tweak to make the phone’s clever Dual Recording mode easier to access in the camera app with a simple swipe.

The phone also comes with a pre-loaded suite of apps and benefits designed to support athletes throughout this year’s Winter Olympics, including the Galaxy Athlete Card app that allows athletes to exchange profiles and connect with one another, a 100GB 5G eSIM and an assortment of digital passes in Samsung Wallet. There are also the likes of the official Olympic Games app, IOC Hotline and PinQuest.

The phone is going to be distributed at the Olympic Villages across six cities starting on January 30, and Samsung has put in a Samsung Open Station so athletes can get on-site professional customer service so devices can be activated, and data can be transferred.

Up next: Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 4 lineup has made an unexpected early appearance

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.