(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Pros

✅ 📺 Comes in up to 100-inch screen sizes

✅ 🎮Fantastic motion and HDR gaming

✅ 🔌 Four HDMI 2.1 ports for 120Hz gaming with ALLM and VRR

✅ 🪞 Glare-free technology crushes unwanted reflections

✅ 💯 GameBar upgraded with a live fps counter

Cons

❌ 🔆 Brightness could be brighter

❌ ❓ Pricing on the 100-inch model is still unknown

85” Samsung QN80F Neo QLED - $3,499

75” Samsung QN80F Neo QLED - $2,299

65” Samusng QN80F Neo QLED - $1,799

55” Samsung QN80F Neo QLED - $1,299

The Samsung QN80F Neo QLED is the big gaming TV you shouldn’t overlook this TV buying season. It isn’t nearly as big or bright as Samsung’s flagship QN90F Neo QLED, but it comes in an up to 100-inch screen size. It has four HDMI 2.1 ports and a lower price too. That’ll let you play your PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch 2, and gaming PC all at 120Hz with ALLM and VRR. It also has Samsung’s new Glare-Free technology, which blocks out reflections without making it look washed out like a matte screen. It’s a great overall package, and the lower price makes it even more attractive

↔️ 100-inches for less. Samsung is maximizing its TV sizes, and the QN80F Neo QLED is available for the first time in a 100-inch screen size. That’s a nice bump up from the previous largest 85-inch QN80D from last year. Samsung has implemented a new Supersize Picture Enhancer to maintain sharpness and prevent the barn door effect (aka, seeing individual pixels on a bigger screen). The only problem is we still don’t know how much the 100-inch model will cost. Looking at other model prices, it could be $4,000 or more.

🧈 Smooth player. The Samsung QN80F Neo QLED comes with everything you need for console or PC gaming. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports with full support for 120Hz, ALLM, and VRR gaming. In motion, the QN80F looks incredible, pulling off timed combos and counters is easy in God of War Ragnarok.

🌓In brightest day, in blackest night. HDR gaming is also great on the Samsung QN80F Neo QLED. That starting gate in God of War Ragnarok is bright – but not as blindingly so as I’ve seen on the Samsung QN90F Neo QLED. Blacks are well represented; Kratos’ leather armor looks so black you can barely see it. You can also see the red pop from the Blades of Chaos’ fiery attacks.

👾 Samsung used Glare-Free, and it's super effective. Another thing helping the QN80F’s sharp contrast is the new glare-free technology that Samsung is implementing on all its 2025 Neo QLED and QD-OLED TVs. The new finish helps significantly reduce light reflection from the surrounding environment, and it seems super-effective in person. I couldn’t see any glare anywhere on the screen, and yet it didn’t have the look of a matte display, which usually washes out the contrast and color.

💯 Live FPS counter. Samsung’s GameBar hasn’t seen any new features since last year, but one small helpful tweak is the FPS counter finally shows you real-time game performance. Most TVs, including Samsung’s past models, have only shown a static number like 120fps or 60fps, but this is the first time I’ve seen the Game menu/hub/optimizer/what have you show a live frame rate counter. It is super helpful for playing PS5 Pro games in Fidelity Pro mode, which is supposed to target 60+ fps with maximum quality and ray tracing, now Samsung TVs are the first that let you see how the performance actually is.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📌 Handy shortcuts. Samsung has also made small tweaks to its menus so you can see more of what’s playing while you’re adjusting settings. I can easily switch input devices or make GameBar changes without everything being covered up by a pop-up menu.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.