(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📈 Samsung is experiencing record-breaking preorders for its new phones

📱 The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra are exceeding last year’s Fold by 30%

🤳 More than 3x as many Galaxy Z Flip users are making the switch this year

👀 Nearly half of all Galaxy Z8 preorders are from the wider Fold 8

🔮 This could be indicative that the future of foldables is wide

🍎 It makes even more excited for phones like the iPhone Fold

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 is a bigger hit than any of us thought. Today, the company shared key insights into how preorders are going for the wider foldable, and as it turns out, all the hype isn’t just noise.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra have contributed to record-breaking preorders, becoming the most pre-ordered Galaxy Z Fold phones in Samsung’s history. The company says that preorders have beaten the previous record set by the Galaxy Z Fold 7 by 30%. It’s also seeing more Galaxy Z Flip users upgrade from a Flip to a Fold than ever before, with 3x the amount of users making the switch as last year.

But the real driver here is the Fold 8. Samsung says that nearly half of all preorders for its new devices belong to the wider device, which further proves how popular this device truly is. When it was introduced last month, the Fold 8 was met by a lot of positive reactions, including from us. Our fearless leader, Matt Swider, loves the shorter cover screen and wider foldable display, which takes watching movies and multitasking on the go to a new level.

While its specs aren’t quite as powerful as the Fold 8 Ultra, it’s clear that the regular Fold 8 hits a sweet spot for a lot of users.

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Samsung notes that the flagship Lavender color is the most popular Fold 8 in its lineup. At the time of writing, it’s still sold out on Samsung.com, although you can possibly find it at third-party retailers and carriers if you look hard enough.

🍎 The wider Fold 8 makes us excited for September…

The wide foldable design’s success in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 means not just greater success for Samsung, but the smartphone industry as well. Apple is gearing up to introduce the iPhone Fold in mid-September, and all signs point to the company using a very similar passport-like shape to the Fold 8.

If those rumors turn out to be true, the iPhone Fold could sell like hotcakes. The great success of Samsung’s foldable suggests that people want an alternative to the taller, candy bar-shaped foldables we’ve been getting for years, but something more versatile than the ultra-compact flip-style. Both the Fold 8 and upcoming iPhone Fold could scratch that itch, which makes us even more excited for Apple’s foldable and the future of the category as a whole.

📆 Galaxy Z Fold 8 release date

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8 will all launch this Friday, August 7. Now’s your last chance to preorder and save up to $1,900 with qualifying trade-in, so be sure to hop on these deals while you can.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.