Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra pre-order: don’t miss your last chance to save
Don’t miss out on up to $1,900 in potential savings
🚨 It’s the last day you can save up to $1,900 on the Z Fold 8 lineup from Samsung with some immense pre-order deals
💰 For unlocked phones, you can snag up to $1,200 trade-in credit, and $200 Samsung credit even if you don’t trade in a device
📱 Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile are offering their own offers with bill credits and trade-in bonuses for contract deals
👏 Purchasing from Samsung also nets you six months of Google AI Pro, three months of Amazon Music Unlimited, six months of Sirius XM and more
We’re entering the last chance to grab some huge savings on Samsung’s latest foldable lineup.
You’ve got just a day or so left to nab some amazing deals on both the Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Fold 8 that can make the phones more affordable than the standard retail prices.
For both phones, Samsung is touting up to $1,200 instant trade-in credit, depending on the device you’re trading in, or up to $1,900 in carrier deals, and more besides.
Even if you don’t trade in a phone, Samsung is offering $200 Samsung Credit. But the real saving depends on the device you trade in, as you can get up to $1,200 off the cost of the Z Fold 8 or Z Fold 8 Ultra. It’s usually a sliding scale down depending on how new the handset is you’re trading in, and its respective condition.
As for carrier offers, Verizon is offering up to $1,200 off the cost of the foldables depending on the plan you take out and with an eligible trade-in.
Up to $1,200 off – Verizon Unlimited Ultimate plan
Up to $900 off – Verizon Unlimited Plus plan
Up to $600 off – Verizon Unlimited Welcome plan
Up to $360 off – Verizon Unlimited Welcome plan
AT&T is offering up to $1,900 off via 36 monthly bill credits on both the Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra with activation on an AT&T Premium 2.0 plan on higher (starts at $100/month) and when you trade in an eligible phone with a minimum value of $290.
Another AT&T offer is up to $1,000 off both foldables with activation of an AT&T Extra 2.0 plan on higher (starting at $80/month) and trade-in of a Galaxy S22+, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 3 or higher smartphone, in any condition; or an eligible smartphone with min. trade-in value of $95-289.
If you go for an AT&T Value 2.0 plan (starting at $60/month) and trade-in a Galaxy S10, Note10, Z Flip3 or higher smartphone, in any condition; or an eligible smartphone with min. trade-in value of $35 or more, then you can get up to $500 off either foldable.
As for T-Mobile, you can get up to $1,900 off if you have a Go5G Next or Experience Beyond Plan and purchase either a Z Fold 8 or Fold 8 Ultra on a monthly payment plan. If you trade in an eligible phone in ‘good’ condition, you can receive up to $1,900 back via a onetime trade-in credit and 24 monthly bill credits.
It’s the same process for T-Mobile’s other discounts, with up to $1,100 back for Experience or Go5G Next/Plus plan holders and up to $500 back with an ‘Eligible’ plan.
If you get your pre-order in before the deadline, it also includes six months of Google AI Pro, three months of Amazon Music Unlimited, up to six months Sirius XM, a 30 day trial of Arcsite with all Premium features, 50% off a 30 day subscription of Storyblocks for Luma Fusion, up to two months Adobe Lightroom Premium access, and a 30 day trial on Samsung Health powered by iFit.
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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.