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🚨 It’s the last day you can save up to $1,900 on the Z Fold 8 lineup from Samsung with some immense pre-order deals

💰 For unlocked phones, you can snag up to $1,200 trade-in credit, and $200 Samsung credit even if you don’t trade in a device

📱 Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile are offering their own offers with bill credits and trade-in bonuses for contract deals

👏 Purchasing from Samsung also nets you six months of Google AI Pro, three months of Amazon Music Unlimited, six months of Sirius XM and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra pre-order

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold pre-order

We’re entering the last chance to grab some huge savings on Samsung’s latest foldable lineup.

You’ve got just a day or so left to nab some amazing deals on both the Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Fold 8 that can make the phones more affordable than the standard retail prices.

For both phones, Samsung is touting up to $1,200 instant trade-in credit, depending on the device you’re trading in, or up to $1,900 in carrier deals, and more besides.

Even if you don’t trade in a phone, Samsung is offering $200 Samsung Credit. But the real saving depends on the device you trade in, as you can get up to $1,200 off the cost of the Z Fold 8 or Z Fold 8 Ultra. It’s usually a sliding scale down depending on how new the handset is you’re trading in, and its respective condition.

As for carrier offers, Verizon is offering up to $1,200 off the cost of the foldables depending on the plan you take out and with an eligible trade-in.

Up to $1,200 off – Verizon Unlimited Ultimate plan

Up to $900 off – Verizon Unlimited Plus plan

Up to $600 off – Verizon Unlimited Welcome plan

Up to $360 off – Verizon Unlimited Welcome plan

AT&T is offering up to $1,900 off via 36 monthly bill credits on both the Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra with activation on an AT&T Premium 2.0 plan on higher (starts at $100/month) and when you trade in an eligible phone with a minimum value of $290.

Another AT&T offer is up to $1,000 off both foldables with activation of an AT&T Extra 2.0 plan on higher (starting at $80/month) and trade-in of a Galaxy S22+, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 3 or higher smartphone, in any condition; or an eligible smartphone with min. trade-in value of $95-289.

If you go for an AT&T Value 2.0 plan (starting at $60/month) and trade-in a Galaxy S10, Note10, Z Flip3 or higher smartphone, in any condition; or an eligible smartphone with min. trade-in value of $35 or more, then you can get up to $500 off either foldable.

As for T-Mobile, you can get up to $1,900 off if you have a Go5G Next or Experience Beyond Plan and purchase either a Z Fold 8 or Fold 8 Ultra on a monthly payment plan. If you trade in an eligible phone in ‘good’ condition, you can receive up to $1,900 back via a onetime trade-in credit and 24 monthly bill credits.

It’s the same process for T-Mobile’s other discounts, with up to $1,100 back for Experience or Go5G Next/Plus plan holders and up to $500 back with an ‘Eligible’ plan.

If you get your pre-order in before the deadline, it also includes six months of Google AI Pro, three months of Amazon Music Unlimited, up to six months Sirius XM, a 30 day trial of Arcsite with all Premium features, 50% off a 30 day subscription of Storyblocks for Luma Fusion, up to two months Adobe Lightroom Premium access, and a 30 day trial on Samsung Health powered by iFit.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.