(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Samsung is keeping busy with new smartphone launches, and now that we’re getting closer to the launch of the Galaxy S26 series, we’re getting more revealing leaks than ever before. The Galaxy S26 Ultra has seemingly appeared in new photos of dummy units, and we see a very familiar device with an even bigger camera bump than before.

Granted, Samsung isn’t going full “camera plateau” like Apple did with the iPhone 17 Pro, but the S26 Ultra definitely appears to have a thicker bump on the back, according to images and a video from OnLeaks. The camera sensors seem to be raised slightly, much like the stacked look of the cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. We assumed that design was used for the Fold due to its thin size, but since the S26 Ultra seems to be sticking to the same thickness as the S25 Ultra, it’s unclear why Samsung is switching to the tweaked look.

Get ready to rock this phone back and forth every time you want to type on it while it sits on a table.

(Credit: OnLeaks / X)

The rest of the S26 Ultra looks like the S25 Ultra. The corners are still curved, there’s still a big screen on the front, and there’s a slot for the S Pen on the left side of the bottom edge of the phone. One of the photos also shows off what’s claimed to be the regular Galaxy S26, which is quite a bit smaller than the Ultra.

Samsung isn’t expected to make a bunch of changes to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It’ll reportedly have a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, an identical camera system to the S25 Ultra, the same 5,000mAh battery, and faster 60W charging. It might also come with Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, but that seems like a long shot.

We expect Samsung to announce the Galaxy S26 Ultra sometime in February, later than most of its recent Galaxy S launches.

