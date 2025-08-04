(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung is reportedly releasing the Galaxy S25 FE on September 19

📱 The device leaked in new renders, showcasing a thinner design

⚙️ It’s expected to have speedy specs and three rear cameras

🪫 It could also come with a smaller battery than last year

💰 There’s no word yet on pricing

Samsung isn’t finished with the Galaxy S25 series just yet. Following the release of the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra earlier this year and succeeded by the Galaxy S25 Edge, the company has one more member of the family to ship: the Galaxy S25 FE. New leaks show off the design of the budget-friendly smartphone, as well as its rumored release date.

📱 Galaxy S25 FE rumors: here’s a recap

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be released on September 19, according to a report from FNNews. The release date is planned for Korea, according to the publication, but it’s likely that Samsung will also launch the device globally, including in the United States. If this release date pans out, it would come over a month earlier than the Galaxy S24 FE came last year, aligning with Samsung’s recent promise of releasing the S25 FE earlier this year.

As for what we can expect, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to look largely like the rest of the S25 family, with its form factor being slightly thinner than last year’s S24 FE. A 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display will sit on the front, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood, Samsung is rumored to include the Exynos 2400 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. A triple camera system will sit on the back.

One downgrade we expect involves the battery. Samsung is rumored to include a 4,500mAh cell with the S25 FE, which is 200mAh smaller than last year. It’s still a sizable battery, but a decrease nonetheless. It’ll also charge at 45W, which is a step up from 25W.

Leaked images (via NieuweMobiel.nl) reveal four different colors the Galaxy S25 FE will ship in: Icy Blue, Navy, Jet Black, and White. In addition, the phone will likely come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and weigh just 190 grams.

There’s no word yet on pricing, but given that Galaxy FE devices are typically $100-$200 cheaper than their flagship siblings, we can expect the phone to be priced somewhere around $599-$699 when it goes on sale.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.