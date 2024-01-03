Click to get $50 Samsung instant credit

Samsung has announced that its Galaxy Unpacked Event – where its S24 flagship phone will almost definitely be shown off – will take place on January 17. It’s being hosted at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

In a blog post, the Korean company has promised “a revolutionary mobile experience coming”, which will be powered by AI.

You can already reserve interest (and get $50 off) to Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on an official Samsung page. And we already knew that Samsung’s next iteration of its smartphone would lean heavily on AI to deliver new innovative features, but it remains to be seen what sorts of features we’ll see.

Google has used AI in its Pixel phones to improve its photo editing software, even letting you change people’s expressions after a photo has been taken. Apple is also rumored to be investing more in AI, and we’ve already seen Microsoft go all-in for its Edge browser and Bing.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

📆 Samsung has revealed its Unpacked Event will take place on January 17

📱 Expect to see its new S24 models in-depth

🤖 Samsung has teased that AI will help usher in “a new era” of mobile phones

💰 Prices for the new models are expected to stay the same

The new Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra should retain the same price points as last year’s models. Expect to see the new Galaxy S24 devices at CES 2024.

If you’d like to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event live, it takes place at 10am PST, 1pm EST, 6pm GMT and 7pm CET. You can watch it on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and on Samsung’s YouTube channel.

