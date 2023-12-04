Discover more from The Shortcut
The Shortcut CES 2024 Awards: our editors pick the winners of tomorrow's technology
We have trophies for the forthcoming CES 2024 awards, and our editorial team will be on the ground in Las Vegas testing new technology for the occasion
We’re already covering CES 2024 news, and leading up to the January 9 kickoff, The Shortcut’s team of technology experts is already evaluating all of the groundbreaking consumer tech before landing in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Shortcut, now the No. 1 consumer tech publication on Substack and trusted by over one million social media followers, is (literally) gearing up for its 2nd annual The Shortcut CES Awards. We plan to spotlight the best technology of tomorrow, and we’re eager to see what the biggest brands in the industry have to offer.
The Shortcut CES Awards categories
Best in Show
Best Automotive
Our Best AR/VR
Best Mobile
Best Smart Home and Networking
Best Computing & Gaming (Laptops, GPUs, Peripherals)
Best TV & Home Entertainment
Best Monitor
Best Audio
Best Health & Fitness, Wearables
Best Concept
If your product doesn’t fit into one of those categories, don’t worry! Please send us a submission anyway, and we’ll see if there are categories we’ve missed.
Previous winners of The Shortcut CES Awards
Last year, we awarded trophies to Samsung, LG, TCL, Razer, Verizon, Asus and other companies in thirteen different categories. We’re now accepting submissions for 13 more trophies for 2024 – including Best in Show.
How to enter
If you would like to enter your product for The Shortcut CES 2024 awards, please note that we are only considering tech that is announced either before or during CES. Our deadline for submissions is 11:59 EST on December 30, 2023.
If you have any questions, please email our team: awards@theshortcut.com.
Note: CES® is a registered trademark of the Consumer Technology Association® (CTA). The Shortcut is not affiliated with or endorsed by CES or CTA.