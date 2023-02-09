(Credit: Samsung / T-Mobile)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Free T-Mobile Galaxy S23

📅 Preorders before Feb. 17th can get a FREE Galaxy S23 with a new line

📲 Or trade in your old phone for a $1,000 credit towards a free Galaxy S23 Plus

💰 Savings come as a monthly bill credit for the life of the plan

📦 All preorders for base storage levels get a free storage upgrade

🔗 If you buy with our links, you also get a $120 Samsung Credit

You can get a free T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S23 when you preorder and sign up for a new Magenta MAX plan before the February 17, 2023 launch of Samsung’s newest phone.

In addition to this free smartphone program, there’s also a great trade-in T-Mobile phone deal – give it your old phone (and I mean OLD: it’s accepting phones as old as the iPhone 8) and it will give you $1,000 in bill credit, spread out over the life of the plan – keep the phone and the plan that long and you don’t pay a cent.

On top of that, when you buy with our links, Samsung will give you as much as $120 in Instant Samsung Credit to use on its store for items like the Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Galaxy Watch5.

Act fast, though; this fantastic Galaxy S23 deal combo is only for the early bird Samsung Galaxy S fans who preorder before February 17. Below, I’ve broken down how the deal works for these Galaxy S23 phones at T-Mobile.

Get a Galaxy S23 and $80 credit

The T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S23 is free for anyone who preorders with a new line on the carrier’s Magenta MAX rate plan, thanks to an included $800 sign-up bonus. For that, you get 256GB of storage with Samsung’s free preorder-only storage upgrade and a little Samsung credit to spend on the side – $80 of credit, in fact.

Get a Galaxy S23 Plus and $100 credit

Get a Galaxy S23 Ultra and $120 credit

If you’re looking for a bigger screen, you can still get a T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus when you trade in the right phone, thanks to the $1,000 credit in exchange for phones as old as the iPhone 8 or the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from 2018. That’s essentially an extra $200 for phones that normally fetch in the low-$100 range on reseller sites like eBay – not a bad deal at all for a phone with the latest Galaxy S23 specs.

If you’re feeling hungry, apply that $1,000 trade-in credit to the T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and get Samsung’s best non-folding smartphone for just $199.99. Be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review for a detailed first-hand experience of the phone.