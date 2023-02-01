The Samsung Galaxy Book 3, and all of its variants are here, but as with any time one of the best laptops comes out – especially one without upgradeable memory – it begs the question: How capacious does your SSD need to be?

The answer, of course, varies, depending on what you’re using your laptop for and how much you use cloud storage on your PC. Luckily, Samsung offers plenty of storage options for all three laptops.

The storage options are:

For both the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, the starting configuration is 256GB. This is a pretty standard entry configuration for a mainstream laptop and will likely be enough for many people, but there’s a bit of a catch when it comes to the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. Because the 2-in-1 laptop is being marketed to artists who will likely have a lot of very large photoshop and illustrator files, it doesn’t make much sense unless you rely on cloud storage.

For artists that want to make the most of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, I’d recommend a 1TB model. That’s going to be a pricey upgrade, but it’s better than relying on cloud storage when your livelihood is on the line.

For the Book 3 Ultra, my recommendation is for 512GB for cloud users and 1TB for video editors and the like. Although, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is already an expensive device, starting at $2,399, so adding the extra expense for twice the SSD space may be hard to justify. If you need the space for work, though, that 1TB SSD will pay for itself.