Soon Spider-Man 2 will look even better with Nvidia G-Sync

📺 Samsung adds Nvidia G-Sync Compatibility and FreeSync Premium Pro into its new OLED TVs

🥈 Samsung is the second brand to make its TVs G-Sync Compatible in years after LG

👾 Nvidia graphics card owners can plug GPUs into Samsung OLED TVs for seamless PC gaming

🎮 FreeSync Premium Pro on Samsung OLED TVs adds 120Hz support and better HDR

💸 Both features will come to the Samsung S95F, S90F, and S95F QD-LED TVs for free

Samsung has announced that its 2025 lineup of OLED TVs now features Nvidia G-Sync Compatibility.

Nvidia G-Sync Compatibility allows Samsung’s TVs to synchronize the frame rate on the screen to the output of graphics cards like the Nvidia RTX 5090 and Nvidia RTX 5080, thus eliminating tearing, jitter, and other visual artifacts. Samsung says all its 2025 OLED TVs, including the Samsung S95F, S90F, and S85F, will support the feature.

This is a huge feature for Samsung TVs, as G-Sync support has been almost an exclusive feature for LG OLED TVs like the LG G5 OLED evo and LG M5 OLED evo. Now the question is whether Sony will add G-Sync support to its new Sony Bravia 8 II.

Samsung also announced that its OLED TVs will support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Samsung’s TV have already supported FreeSync for some time now, but this upgrade extends HDR support and 4K gaming at 120Hz. Samsung also says Premium Pro will increase compatibility and adaptive sync performance across more GPUs.

Lastly, Samsung announced that its OLED TVs have an added AI Auto Game Mode. With the feature enabled, the TV will be able to analyze game genres and scene content to make real-time picture and sound optimizations. From the sounds of it, this feature works similarly to the Sony Auto-Game Genre, in which a connected PS5 tells Sony’s TVs, like the Sony Bravia 9 and Sony Bravia 7, into specialized modes for RPGs, RTS, or racing games, among others.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.