Roku Plus Series TVs get brighter with Mini LED (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📢 Roku announces a new lineup of Pro Series, Plus Series, and Select Series TVs

📺 Roku Plus Series TVs upgraded with Mini LED and faster processors

🔊 Roku Pro Series TVs feature 2x contrast and improved Sound Stage sound

↔️ Roku Select Series now comes in a larger 85-inch screen size

📆 Pricing and availablity for 2025 Roku TVs to be announced later

Roku created an impressive first line of TV in 2024 and they’re only getting better with the new 2025 lineup of Roku Pro Series, Roku Plus TVs, and Roku Select.

Roku Plus Series TV (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Roku Plus Series has gotten the biggest upgrade with a Mini LED backlight, which was previously only available to Roku Pro Series TVs. This new backlight adds many more dimming zones, which should yield deeper blacks and greater contrast for Roku’s mid-range TVs. Roku Plus TVs have also been upgraded with a new processor and memory architecture that promises faster performance.

Roku Pro Series TV

Roku Pro Series TVs have more immersive audio built-in (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Roku, meanwhile, has upgraded its Pro Series TVs with an enhanced Sound Stage speaker system. Basically, Roku’s top-tier TVs now have side-pointed speakers with “Compression Loaded Slit” that help direct soundwaves so they leave the with fewer reflections than other TVs with rear-facing speakers. 2025

Roku says you’ll get better sound out of its thin box than other TVs (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Roku Pro Series picture quality has been improved too. Roku claims the new model displays twice the contrast of last year's model. Addtionally, Roku says its Smart Picture technology can now make picture adjustments scene-by-scene.

Roku Select Series TV

Roku Select Series TV (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Lastly, Roku’s entry-level Select Series TVs now come in a larger range of sizes from 32- to 85-inches. That’s one size larger than 2024 models that maxed out at 75-inches. Unfortuantely, Roku’s Select Series TVs didn’t get the Mini LED upgrade, but they still feature QLED screens at least.

Pricing and availability for Roku’s Pro Series, Plus Series, and Select Series TVs will be announced in the coming months.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.