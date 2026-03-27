📷 Ring has announced an array of battery-operated doorbells with high-res video capabilities

💰 The flagship is the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen) with 4K output and up to 10x Enhanced Zoom for $249.99

👍 There are also two 2K models that’ll retail for $179.99 and $99.99, respectively

☀️ Amazon is offering a Solar Charger and Solar Panel charging options for an additional cost

Ring has finally released video doorbells with 2K and 4K resolution options, bringing higher-res video without the need for hard-wiring.

As per a press release, the brand’s new flagship battery-powered doorbell is the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen), which features 4K video and up to 10x Enhanced Zoom, which Amazon says can capture “front-door activity, packages, and other details with greater clarity day or night”.

The internals of the doorbell have been redesigned so it can deliver higher resolution videos on battery power and more advanced features, such as enhanced zoom. This retails for $249.99.

An array of new 2K doorbells

Alongside the flagship 4K model, Amazon has also brought three new 2K models to market that each support up to 6x Enhanced Zoom, Motion Detection, Night Vision and real-time alerts on the Ring app:

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus (2nd Gen) – this features 2K video alongside a Quick Release battery pack and will retail for $179.99

Ring Battery Doorbell (2nd Gen) – this non-Plus comes with 2K video support and 6x Enhanced Zoom in what Amazon calls a “streamlined, rechargeable design”. It will retail for $99.99

Ring Wired Doorbell (2nd Gen) – this is a hard-wired model with 2K video support. It’ll cost $79.99

Brand new solar accessories

Alongside the new doorbells, there are some new solar accessories launching, which can help increase the battery life and, in Amazon’s words, “provide more flexible installation options for battery-powered doorbells.”

Options available include a Ring Solar Charger ($49.99) that integrates directly atop the mount for the doorbell, as well as a separate Solar Panel that should work better with the more power-hungry doorbells. The Solar Panel ($59.99) also provides more flexible mounting arrangements, including adjusting the angle for optimal sunlight exposure.

Each of these doorbells comes with a trial for Ring’s new AI Pro subscription, which adds even more features atop the standard Ring subscription, such as a keyword search to find specific moments, an Extended Live View and Video Descriptions that summarize motion in “plain language, so you can understand what happened without watching the full clip”, according to Amazon.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.