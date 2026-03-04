📈 Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem sold over five million copies in less than a week, setting a new series record

😲 This sales pace significantly surpasses previous entries like RE4 Remake (three months) and Resident Evil Village (five months)

🤝 The game has been praised for blending the horror elements of RE7 with the action of RE4

📆 Capcom’s next big game is Pragmata, releasing on April 24

Capcom has announced that Resident Evil Requiem has surpassed five million copies sold since it was released on February 27.

That’s a record-breaking milestone for Capcom’s classic survival horror series, outpacing Resident Evil 4 Remake, which took three months to hit five million sales, Resident Evil Village, which took five months, and Resident Evil 3 Remake, which took two years.

Resident Evil Requiem also set a new Steam concurrent player record of 334,214 – nearly double that of RE4 Remake’s peak of 168,000 players.

As I mentioned in my Resident Evil Requiem review, it combines the first-person, unsettling horror of Resident Evil 7 with the action-packed, gun-slinging combat of Resident Evil 4, giving players the best of both worlds.

“You’ve got the same bum-clenching terror that Resident Evil 7 reestablished, with its brooding, danger-filled hallways and limited resources. But also the over-the-top, gratifying combat-focused gameplay that Resident Evil 4 is famed for,” I said in our 4.5/5 review.

Clearly, players are resonating with the game, which is available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and, significantly, Nintendo Switch 2. While there’s no doubt PS5 and PC are the platforms with the most sales, seeing Capcom’s biggest game release on Nintendo’s new platform is a big win for Switch 2’s third-party support.

As of December 31, 2025, the Resident Evil series has sold over 183m. It looks like Resident Evil Requiem will make up a sizable chunk of that total, if the game’s phenomenal sales pace continues.

Capcom’s next big game, Pragmata, is releasing on April 24. The game seemed to be vaporware at one point, but it’s back and shaping up to be another great experience, judging from early impressions of the recent demo.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.