(Credit: Jason Cockerham / The Shortcut)

🏆 Rating: 3.5/5

✅ Pros

📱 Big, beautiful, seamless display

💪 Seriously powerful performance

📐 Sleek, flat design

🔋 Huge battery and fast charging

🧊 Integrated cooling system

❌ Cons

📸 Bad cameras

⚡️ No wireless charging

📲 Annoying software

🤖 No guaranteed Android updates

🛍️ Limited accessories

The Shortcut review

(Credit: Jason Cockerham / The Shortcut)

The RedMagic 10S Pro tries to cram in as much raw power as possible to deliver the ultimate gaming experience on a phone.

If you haven’t heard of RedMagic, you’re not alone; owned by ZTE, the company is often overshadowed by other companies like Asus, who ships flashier gaming phones but at much higher prices.

The 10S Pro is the opposite. It tries to capitalize on top-tier specs at a more reasonable price. Starting at $629, it brings some incremental upgrades to the already beastly 10 Pro and once again cements RedMagic as the best-value-for-gaming phone you can buy.

Some stand out features include:

📱 One-of-a-kind display. The first thing you notice about the 10S Pro is the screen. It’s big and beautiful and covers nearly the entire front of the phone. The 95.3% screen-to-body ratio means the bezels are crazy thin, and the 144Hz refresh rate is insanely smooth. I personally think RedMagic has done a better job of hiding the selfie camera behind the screen than any other company. It’s simply invisible.

🏎️ More performance than you could ever use. Powering the 10S Pro is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Leading Version, which is just a slightly higher clocked version of the 8 Elite. The 8 Elite was already an insanely fast chip, so this is just even beefier. But what sets the 10S Pro apart from other phones is the available 24GB of RAM to go with it. Even the base model starts with 12GB, which is more than almost any other phone around.

💰 Power you can afford. RedMagic has built its name on making insanely powerful phones at prices that won’t leave you broke. The base model 10S Pro is $629, which is about the cheapest you can possibly find for those specs. Even the top-tier spec with a crazy 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is only $999, when Apple is charging the same price for 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Specs

(Credit: Jason Cockerham / The Shortcut)

💰 Price : $629 (base model)

📺 Screen size : 6.85 inches

🖥️ Resolution : 2,688x1,216

🏃‍♂️ Refresh rate : 144Hz adaptive

👉 Touch sampling rate : Up to 2,500Hz (960Hz average)

💡 Brightness : 2,000 nits (peak)

📸 Main camera : 50MP

👐 Ultra-wide camera : 50MP

🔬 Macro camera : 2MP

🤳 Selfie camera : 16MP

⚙️ Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Leading Version

🐏 RAM : 12GB, 16GB, 24GB

🗄️ Storage : 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB UFS 4.1

🔋 Battery : 7,050mAh

🔌 Wired charging : 80W (charger included in box)

⚡ Wireless charging : None

🔈 Speakers : Stereo

📶 Connectivity : sub-6GHz 5G, Wi-Fi 7, 6, 6E, Bluetooth 5.4

👇 Fingerprint scanner : In-display

🔘 Cooling : RedMagic Ice-X cooling system

🤖 OS : ReMagic OS 10 on top of Android 15 (no guaranteed updates)

⚖️ Weight : 229 g (8.08 oz)

🎨 Colors : Shadow, Dusk, Moonlight

📱 Unique features : Touch-sensitive shoulder triggers, cooling fan, RGB

💦 Water resistance: IP54

Full review

Price and availability

You can grab a RedMagic 10S Pro starting June 18 from Amazon and from the RedMagic website with the 12/256GB model starting at $699 in black or white. There’s an option with 16GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage in either a semi-transparent black or silver color (Moonlight and Dusk, respectively) for $849. The top-tier version comes with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage in the Dusk color for $999.

Sadly, you won’t find it at any carrier stores, and RedMagic doesn’t really do trade-ins or discounts. Occasionally, you can find some coupons directly from RedMagic, but the most I’ve seen is like $50. Amazon would probably be your best bet. You’ll also get much better returns and shipping from Amazon, so I’d recommend getting it there.

Speaking of carriers, there shouldn’t be any issues AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon. RedMagic says the phone is designed to fully support those three, but not the mmWave 5G bands. mmWave 5G spots are still few and far between in the States, so don’t worry about that. I used mine on Mint Mobile for the entire review and never had any issues, but your mileage may vary with other MVNO networks like Boost, Visible, Cricket, etc.

Just be aware that you likely won’t have support for every band your carrier supports, so there is a chance you’ll run into some connection issues occasionally. Again, I never had a problem.

Design

(Credit: Jason Cockerham / The Shortcut)

📐 Stands out in a good way. From a distance, it might be easy to mistake the RedMagic 10S Pro for one of the latest offerings from Samsung, at least in the black color anyway, but once you get closer, it’s clear this is not your grandpa’s smartphone. For starters, it’s completely flat, so there’s no camera bump sticking out (which also means it doesn’t rock on a table!).

🔴 A unique flair. The circular power button also stands out in a sea of pills, and the red, customizable Competitive Key also gives some extra design flair. The very visible cooling fan and RGB lights add the finishing touches to an extremely gamer-focused design. It’s not nearly as crazy as the ROG phone, but it’s definitely unique. I’m here for it.

📱 Big, beautiful display. The 6.85-inch screen is one of the largest on any non-folding smartphone, and it’s stunning to look at. The resolution isn’t quite as high as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it’s still an AMOLED, so the colors are gorgeous, and the 144Hz refresh means everything you see on it is silky smooth.

📸 Where’s the camera? The most unique aspect of the entire phone is the hidden selfie camera. RedMagic was one of the first companies to launch a phone with the selfie camera hidden under the display, and while the first few iterations didn’t hide it all that well, on the 10S Pro is practically invisible. Without the little animation that shows when unlocking the phone via Face Unlock (or looking really closely), I literally would never see it. Sadly, the camera quality takes a big hit for this, but this phone isn’t for taking selfies anyway.

Gaming features

🎮 Triggers on your phone. On the top and bottom of the ride side of the phone are pill-shaped capacitive shoulder triggers that essentially act like another touch on the screen. They can be mapped to any area on the screen via RedMagic’s Game Space software. In addition to a single tap, you can even set them to do a long press, rapid fire, or even upload macros. The basic idea is to give you a controller-like feel and functionality without having to connect a physical controller.

🧊 Keep it cool. RedMagic built the 10S Pro to deliver top-tier performance and maintain that experience throughout your gaming session. Sustained, high-end performance without making the phone run hot has always been an issue with smartphones, but the custom-built cooling system keeps the phone flying for hours.

RedMagic calls it the Ice-X Cooling system, and it’s a 10-layer design which includes two copper foil conducting plates, a layer of graphene, a vapor chamber, a liquid metal composite, and, of course, a fan. The liquid metal portion of the system has been repositioned directly over the CPU, which the company claims reduces the CPU temperature by up to 5℃.

Without getting too technical, I enjoyed quite a few long gaming sessions and never once felt the phone even start to warm up. No matter what I played, Genshin Impact, CODM, or even Doom:Dark Ages via Xbox Cloud Gaming, I never felt it heat up or heard the fan kick on. Quite impressive.

🚦 All the pretty lights. No gaming device would be complete without RGB lights, and the RedMagic 10S Pro has 3 different RGB zones. There are two on the top right and bottom left corners on the back of the phone, and the third is around the cooling fan. These can be customized by color and light pattern for different games and notifications.

🕹️ Game Space. Most smartphones today have some sort of app that aggregates all your games and can even be customized to turn off notifications or ramp up the processor a bit, but Game Space on the RedMagic 10S Pro takes things a step further by giving you more granular controls over different aspects of the gaming experience. You can tweak things like the touch sampling rate, anti-aliasing, and accidental touch zones, among other things.

Performance

🏎️ Mind-blowing performance. There’s no getting around the fact that the 10S Pro is very likely the most powerful smartphone around right now. You can compare benchmarks if you really want to, but the simple fact remains that there is nothing you can do to trip up this phone. Literally, everything I do on it is blazing fast and smooth in a way I haven’t ever experienced on any other phone.

⚙️ All the specs. The RedMagic 10S Pro is packed to the gills with all the top-tier specs you could want. A Snapdragon 8 Elite Leading Version processor is driving the show with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. Plus, there’s 5G support and even Wi-Fi 7 for all your downloads.

Battery and charging

🔋 Power through every gaming session. The 10S Pro is packing a 7050mAh battery, which just does not quit. Even with an hour or two of gaming and regular phone usage, this is still easily a 2-day phone for me. Of course, by day 2, I was getting down into the 10-20% range, but I always made it through to bedtime just fine.

⚡ Fast charge all the things. I’m still pretty baffled by the utter lack of fast charging across most of the smartphone industry. It’s such a game changer when I can charge my phone completely in half an hour, and the RedMagic 10S Pro supports up to 80W fast charging, so I can do just that. Good luck charging your Pixel 9 Pro in twice that time. Sadly, there’s only a 65W charger in the box, but if you have a 80W charger, go for it.

❌ No wireless charging. Unfortunately, we can’t ever have it all, and the 10S Pro does not support wireless charging. I’m not too upset about it, though, cuz it still charges crazy fast, and I’d rather have the larger battery anyway.

Camera

(Credit: Jason Cockerham / The Shortcut)

📷 Don’t expect much. I’ll just say this: don’t bother with the cameras on the 10S Pro. They’re fine in a pinch if you really need to capture something, but don’t expect a whole lot from them. Honestly, though, for sharing with friends or family or posting on social media (which is where all of our photos end up anyway), they’ll get the job done.

(Credit: Jason Cockerham / The Shortcut)

🔭 Pointless, useless macro camera. 2MP macro cameras are the very definition of a gimmick as, quite literally, the only reason they exist on phones today is so the marketing department can legally say the phone has 3 cameras. It’s a crappy lens and it shouldn’t exist, but the 10S Pro has one.

🤳 Selfies aren’t much better. I already mentioned how the selfie camera is impressively hidden under the display. The huge caveat with this, though, is that the quality of photos from the camera is expectedly pretty bad. Again, it works and can take ok pictures in ideal settings, but don’t expect much.

Software

📲 Ok, if you can get past the quirks. The 10S Pro is running RedMagic OS 10.5, which is based on Android 15, and it actually works ok. It’s pretty fluid, especially with that 144Hz screen, and thankfully, RedMagic has significantly toned down its gaming-themed aesthetics. While most major apps used to have cyberpunk-esque icons, now that’s reserved for merely the system apps, and the rest are left alone. The gaming theme is still there, but it’s much more subtle than it used to be.

There are still quite a few quirks, mostly translation issues from Chinese to English, and the random bug, but it’s certainly been quite usable for me.

❌ Not a lot of support. Probably the biggest issue with the 10S Pro is the lack of long-term software support. I couldn’t even confirm directly how many updates the 10S Pro will get, but in my experience with past RedMagic phones, it’s rarely more than 2 years of major updates and maybe 3 of security updates. And it’s always hit or miss as to when those updates will arrive.

Should you buy the RedMagic 10S Pro?

(Credit: Jason Cockerham / The Shortcut)

Yes, if…

✅ You want the absolute most powerful specs in a phone

✅ You want an incredible, seamless, edge-to-edge display

✅ Your phone is one of your primary gaming devices

No, if…

❌ You want a good camera

❌ You want long-term software support

❌ You want a cleaner, more reliable software experience

