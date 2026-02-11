🥳 Razer’s 20th anniversary edition of the Boomslang mouse is up for pre-order

😎 It’s limited to 1337 units and will cost $1337 – that’s leet

🆕 The new model has a 45,000 DPI sensor, 8000Hz wireless polling and optical switches

🧲 Razer is also bundling a magnetic charging dock and a collector’s LED frame

Razer announced it was finally taking pre-orders on its limited-edition Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary gaming mouse, only for it to sell out almost immediately in the US.

The mouse was limited to 1337 units (see what Razer did there?), and that’s not the only part that was “leet”. The price tag was $1337, because why not. Each unit comes with a unique serial number and an LED charging stand.

US pre-orders went live on February 10 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time and have sold out. However, preorders in Europe began on February 11 at 8:00 a.m. CET, and in Asia on February 11 at 8:00 a.m. SGT, which are also likely to sell out.

Some people clearly have money to burn. (Credit: Razer)

This special mouse revises the original shape of the OG Boomslang, which released back in 1999 when Razer was part of kärna. Back then, it was the first real ‘gaming’ mouse on the market with a 2000 DPI sensor, up to a 200Hz polling rate (if used over PS/2) and software where you could tell it whether you were left or right-handed for remapping buttons to your taste.

This new version modernizes the old dog somewhat, adding modern nice-to-haves such as a 45,000 DPI Razer Pro sensor, optical switches and 8000Hz wireless polling. It essentially takes the guts of the DeathAdder V4 Pro and puts it into a larger and fancier shell.

(Credit: Razer)

Razer is also bundling in a Mouse Dock Pro for magnetic wireless charging, plus there is, of course, Chroma RGB lighting that’s addressable in software and adds flashy lights if you want it. There are eight customizable buttons that can be used for shortcuts and macros.

Each Boomslang also comes with a collector’s LED display frame that features every element of the internal design, which can be shown off on your desk or wherever you want to put it.

Up next: Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike review: a bold new frontier for gaming mice

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.