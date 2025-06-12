🎮 Razer has announced its new Kishi V3 line of controllers for mobile devices

📺 The highest-end Kishi V3 Pro XL can fit on a 13-inch iPad or tablet

🕹️ All three come with full-sized TMR thumbsticks, dual mouse-click back buttons, USB-C ports, and 3.5mm headphone jacks

💰 Pricing ranges from $99.99 to $199.99 with free trials for Apple Arcade

📅 The new controllers start shipping today

If you’ve ever wanted to seriously game on your 13-inch iPad Pro, today’s your lucky day.

Razer has announced a new lineup of mobile game controllers, and one of them can fit your 13-inch iPad or Android tablet. The new Kishi V3 line includes the base model, the Kishi V3 Pro, and the Kishi V3 Pro XL. All three offer similar designs and control support, whereas the Pro XL is the only one that can be strapped to a large tablet. The V3 is limited to phones, while the V3 Pro can fit on devices up to 8 inches.

Razer: Kishi V3 Pro XL

The Kishi V3 series comes equipped with full-size TMR thumbsticks with swappable caps that use magnets for registering inputs. Dual mouse-click back buttons can be found on the rear, as well as more pronounced claw grip bumpers for improved comfort. You also get Razer Sensa HD haptics on the two Pro models, wired and remote play for PC via Razer Nexus, and 8-way D-pads. The regular Kishi V3 has a 4-way D-pad and quiet tactile buttons.

Each model also comes with USB-C ports for connectivity and 3.5mm headphone jacks for audio passthrough.

The Kishi V3 is priced at $99.99, the V3 Pro costs $149.99, and the V3 Pro XL is $199.99. The standard V3 and V3 Pro each come with a three-month free trial of Apple Arcade, while the V3 Pro XL comes with a six-month free trial.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.