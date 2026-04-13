Razer Viper V4 Pro best settings: click to win with these Synapse tweaks
Make one of the best gaming mice even better
The Razer Viper V4 Pro best settings can help you squeeze a little extra performance out of one of the best esports mice on the market. There are also some neat customization options to take advantage of that are well worth adjusting.
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As I highlighted in my Razer Viper V4 Pro review, the new mouse is fantastic for gaming thanks to its exceptional build quality, lightweight design, and super-fast optical switches. Fortunately, you don’t even need to download the Razer Synapse app to get the best settings, as every setting can be changed through your browser with the new Synapse Web.
Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike best settings: get the most out of your haptic gaming mouse
However, for the following Razer Viper V4 Pro best settings guide, expect to see screenshots from the Razer Synapse app below.
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