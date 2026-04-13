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Walmart: Razer Viper V4 Pro

Razer: Viper V4 Pro

Best Buy: Razer Viper V4 Pro

Amazon: Razer Viper V4 Pro

The Razer Viper V4 Pro best settings can help you squeeze a little extra performance out of one of the best esports mice on the market. There are also some neat customization options to take advantage of that are well worth adjusting.

As I highlighted in my Razer Viper V4 Pro review, the new mouse is fantastic for gaming thanks to its exceptional build quality, lightweight design, and super-fast optical switches. Fortunately, you don’t even need to download the Razer Synapse app to get the best settings, as every setting can be changed through your browser with the new Synapse Web.

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However, for the following Razer Viper V4 Pro best settings guide, expect to see screenshots from the Razer Synapse app below.