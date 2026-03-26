💻 Razer has unveiled the 2026 edition of its Blade 16 laptop

🚀It features a new Intel Panther Lake processor with 16 cores and a boost clock of up to 4.9GHz

🔋 Razer says the move yields up to 60 percent better battery life, with this model chugging for up to 15 hours

💪 Other specs include a 16-inch 240Hz OLED screen, a Thunderbolt 5 port, up to an RTX 5090, 64GB of RAM and 2TB SSD

Razer: Blade 16 laptop

Razer has unveiled its latest Blade 16 laptop, and it provides a big change in terms of its processor.

The 2026 Razer Blade 16 sees the green brand swap from using AMD Ryzen chips to Intel’s new Panther Lake chips, with the top spec seeing the Intel Core Ultra 9 386H chip. It features 16 cores, with the new chips made on Intel’s 18A processor.

The Core Ultra 9 386H also features an integrated NPU with up to 50 TOPS of AI performance, meaning this laptop secures Copilot+ PC certification if you want it. Razer claims that the move to this chip makes the processor some 60% more battery efficient while delivering up to 33% better performance.

The Blade 16 starts at $3,500, and is being pitched as an ultra-premium gaming laptop with 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an RTX 5080 GPU. It can also feature up to 64GB RAM if you need more headroom – and it’s fast LPDDR5X 9600MHz RAM, too.

It can also be configured with up to a 2TB SSD for more storage and an RTX 5090 if you want the most powerful configuration possible.

The new model also yields a brighter 16-inch 240Hz OLED screen with up to 1100 nits HDR, while the ports now include a Thunderbolt 5 port and another Thunderbolt 4.

The fact that these Panther Lake chips are more power-efficient also leads Razer to claim up to 16 hours of endurance for the new Blade 16, which, in any case, would make it especially power-efficient for a gaming laptop.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.