Razer unveils new Blade 16 laptop, with a Panther Lake-based surprise
A new processor that's far more efficient
💻 Razer has unveiled the 2026 edition of its Blade 16 laptop
🚀It features a new Intel Panther Lake processor with 16 cores and a boost clock of up to 4.9GHz
🔋 Razer says the move yields up to 60 percent better battery life, with this model chugging for up to 15 hours
💪 Other specs include a 16-inch 240Hz OLED screen, a Thunderbolt 5 port, up to an RTX 5090, 64GB of RAM and 2TB SSD
Razer has unveiled its latest Blade 16 laptop, and it provides a big change in terms of its processor.
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The 2026 Razer Blade 16 sees the green brand swap from using AMD Ryzen chips to Intel’s new Panther Lake chips, with the top spec seeing the Intel Core Ultra 9 386H chip. It features 16 cores, with the new chips made on Intel’s 18A processor.
The Core Ultra 9 386H also features an integrated NPU with up to 50 TOPS of AI performance, meaning this laptop secures Copilot+ PC certification if you want it. Razer claims that the move to this chip makes the processor some 60% more battery efficient while delivering up to 33% better performance.
The Blade 16 starts at $3,500, and is being pitched as an ultra-premium gaming laptop with 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an RTX 5080 GPU. It can also feature up to 64GB RAM if you need more headroom – and it’s fast LPDDR5X 9600MHz RAM, too.
It can also be configured with up to a 2TB SSD for more storage and an RTX 5090 if you want the most powerful configuration possible.
The new model also yields a brighter 16-inch 240Hz OLED screen with up to 1100 nits HDR, while the ports now include a Thunderbolt 5 port and another Thunderbolt 4.
The fact that these Panther Lake chips are more power-efficient also leads Razer to claim up to 16 hours of endurance for the new Blade 16, which, in any case, would make it especially power-efficient for a gaming laptop.
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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.