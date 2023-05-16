(Credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Xbox Series X owners might be getting one of the best PS5 games soon in the form of Stray, a clever sci-fi adventure that features a remarkably accurate representation of what it feels like to play as a cat.

The game made its debut on PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra and is one of a handful of games to hit Sony’s subscription service on day one. However, it’s been locked to PC and PlayStation consoles ever since it launched last year in July 2022.

However, an ESRB rating may have let the cat out of the bag about the game’s next destination. As spotted by Twitter user MACOS380, the game was rated on ESRB’s website, with the platforms Xbox One and Xbox Series listed.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Stray on Xbox

🐱 It looks like Stray is coming to Xbox Series X|S consoles

🧐 An ESRB rating suggests the cat simulator title is on the way

📆 The game was first released on PS5 and PC in July 2022

🙌 Stray was praised by critics and players alike

Stray was critically well-received when it was released last year and I enjoyed my time with the game – so much so that it made my best games of 2022 list. It also became the second-highest-rated game on Steam in 2022, just behind another highlight of last year, Vampire Survivors.

There’s a good chance the game might come to Xbox Game Pass considering it came to Sony’s Game Catalog, but it remains to be seen. If your subscription has expired you can save on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12 month with our discount code.

Microsoft needs all the good publicity it can get at the moment, as the poor release of Redfall was met with an angry reaction from players. I questioned whether Microsoft had waved the white flag for Xbox, and also stated that Microsoft shouldn’t be allowed to buy Activision Blizzard due to the way it’s handled studios in the past.

Stray won’t exactly change the current doom and gloom narrative surrounding Xbox right now, but it’s still a great game that Xbox players will enjoy. With Starfield and Forza Motorsport due out this year, Microsoft will need to generate as much momentum as it can before those two top titles release.