We already know that PS5 sales are approaching 40 million as Sony shares its hardware sales during its earnings reports. However, Microsoft stopped sharing console sales during the Xbox One generation, preferring to focus on subscriptions and play engagement.

That’s made it hard to gauge how the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are performing compared to the PlayStation 5, but now we finally have an idea. And yeah, there’s only one winner when it comes to sales.

Microsoft shared a slide at a BIG Festival in Brazil that claims it’s sold over 21 million Xbox Series X and S consoles. That’s a far cry from the 40 million consoles PS5 has sold but it’s still a healthy amount as the approach reaches its third anniversary in November.

Microsoft has pivoted away from focusing on hardware sales and has instead judged its success on increasing Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and player engagement across console and PC. Microsoft recently shared its seen a 46% increase year on year in people playing PC games on Game Pass, and its shipped 10 games with over 10 million players each life to date, including some of the best Xbox Series X games like Sea of Thieves.

Microsoft recently announced the Xbox Series X price is increasing, along with Xbox Game Pass. Sony raised the price of PS5 in August last year, though both companies have spared US gamers for now.

We’ll soon find out whether the Federal Trade Commission’s injunction against Microsoft’s $69bn takeover of Activision Blizzard is successful, as the court case has now come to a close. Microsoft has said that if the injunction passes the deal will collapse, which means we won’t see future Activision Blizzard games come to Xbox Game Pass.

