The tracking for the next PS5 Icon Blue controller restock is underway, after the controller quickly sold out at Walmart online.

Despite its $84.99 price tag, PlayStation gamers have been quick to snap up the controller that Sony said was inspired by the blue hue of the PS5’s startup light.

If you want to know when this PS5 Icon Blue controller is likely to come back in stock, then you’re in the right place. The Shortcut has a proven track record of helping our audience get consoles and accessories right into the hands of US consumers.

For reference, The Shortcut’s past alerts for Switch 2 and Switch 2 Mario Kart bundles have gone out to thousands of US consumers, helping over 15,000 people secure Nintendo’s console

PS5 Icon Blue Controller restock schedule for the US

As it stands, online stock of the PS5 Icon Blue Controller is quite scant from Walmart – it’s exclusive to the retailer, so it only means we need to track stock from there.

The only option given at the time of writing is for in-store pickup only, so you may be able to strike gold if you’ve got a local Walmart that has the controller. You should be able to reserve it if your store has stock.

As we’ve seen with the Switch 2, in-store stock can be a bit of a lottery depending on where you live. Using that as a case study, consumers tend to be better off in the Midwest of the US, while folks in metro areas such as LA and New York City might find it a little trickier to get their hands on a release like this one.

There is better news for those in Canada, as Walmart still has all the purchase options available, both online and pickup, as the controller is available to pre-order. It doesn’t officially launch at Walmart Canada until October 28th.

How to get more PS5 Icon Blue controller restock alerts

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find a PS5 Icon Blue controller is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

As well as following Matt on X, the chances are that we’ll be reporting on each restock as and when it happens in our Substack chat, so you can find out there also when the handheld comes back.

The Shortcut’s PS5 Icon Blue controller restock tracking

The Shortcut has a proven track record of helping get consoles into consumers’ hands.

When it comes to the Switch 2, over 15,000 gamers in the USA have been able to get a console because of our fast and reliable notifications. We report on each console restock, and go a step further: we actively push out notifications to subscribers via email and in our Substack Chat.

Likewise, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Matt’s notifications have helped thousands of X users get their hands on consoles at a time when stock was near impossible to find.

We specialize in helping US consumers find in-demand, sold-out technology. No other tech publication in the US has been able to match The Shortcut’s accuracy and frequency of updates.

So, if you want a PS5 Icon Blue controller, join the Chat and turn on notifications on X to get the best information about the next restock.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with credits in Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.