(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Save $30 on the DualSense Edge

If the standard PS5 controller isn't cutting the mustard for you, and you want a first-party option that's going to give you more customization and pro-level features, then the DualSense Edge is the controller for you.

As luck would have it, Sony has discounted its high-end PS5 controller by $30 if you use code EVO2025 to bring the total price down to $170 on the PlayStation Direct website. The code also works on a range of other PS5 accessories, although you'll need to be quick to get it, as the offer is only available until August 4.

The DualSense Edge adds software integration with the controller to the PS5, allowing you to create up to four profiles. Each of these can have differing settings for button maps, stick sensitivity and assigning functions to the Edge's rear buttons. The stick modules are also swappable, as with other pro-style controllers out there.

You'll also find toggle switches on the rear to minimize the travel distance of the triggers for more responsive button presses when you need them most in intensive, fast-paced titles.

The DualSense Edge also retains the same form factor and layout of the original DualSense that has worked well with the PS5 in the past, while coming with the same lovely adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, for instance. It is slightly heavier, though, and battery life also takes a hit against the original.

The DualSense Edge, which usually costs $199.99, comes with a useful carry case that allows you to charge the controller, and the long USB-C cable stays in place thanks to an extra safety measure that locks it securely in place.

In our PS5 DualSense Edge controller review, we said: “The PS5 DualSense Edge Controller is Sony’s first attempt at producing a competitive, pro-grade pad, and in many ways, it shows. While there’s plenty to appreciate in this expensive package, the DualSense Edge ultimately falls short in a few key areas. The Edge will predominantly appeal to those who want to give themselves every advantage possible when playing online, but there are alternative controllers out there that offer more.”

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.