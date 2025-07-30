🤯 Amazon is offering a 20% discount on the 13-inch MacBook Air M4, priced at $799 (was $999)

🙌 The 15-inch MacBook Air M4 starts at $999 (was $1,199), with additional configurations at record-low prices

🚨 The 14-inch MacBook Pro M4 is also on sale for $1,299 (was $1,599)

💨 These deals feature huge savings, but stock may sell out quickly

Amazon: MacBook Air M4 $799

Amazon: MacBook Air M4 15-inch $999

Amazon: MacBook Pro M4 $1,299

Amazon has an unbeatable MacBook Air M4 deal right now, which knocks a whopping 20 percent off the asking price of Apple’s super laptop.

You can get the 13-inch MacBook Air M4 with 16GB of RAM/256GB SSD for just $799 instead of $999, which is the lowest price we’ve seen yet.

If you need more storage space, the 512GB SSD model is also down to a record-low price at just $999 (was $1,199). And if you want more RAM, a 24GB configuration with a 512GB SSD is $1,199 (was $1,399).

Remarkably, the 15-inch MacBook Air M4 is also on sale, and the cheapest model is just $999 (was $1,199), saving you 17 percent. Again, that’s another noteworthy low price.

The 15-inch MacBook Air M4 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD option is $1,199 (was $1,399), which is, you’ve guessed it, another all-time low for Apple’s laptop. Even the high-end 24GB model is down to $1,399 from $1,599 at Amazon.

The Apple MacBook Air needs no introduction, as it’s been widely praised by reviewers and users since its release. While it may feel like an incremental upgrade for current MacBook Air owners with an M3 chip, the M4 model is better suited to AI and delivers impressive battery life of around 18 hours. It’s also slightly faster than previous models.

If the MacBook Air M4 deal isn’t quite what you’re after, Amazon also has the 14-inch MacBook Pro M4 on sale for a record-low price of $1,299 (was $1,599). At these prices, it’s likely certain configurations will sell out fast and Amazon says it’s a limited time deal, so don’t hang about too long if you’re interested.

