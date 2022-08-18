Your friendly neighborhood Swider-Man here in NYC 🕸️,

🤔 Guess who dug up the memos for the next GameStop PS5 restock?

Bill Lumbergh: Did you *see* the memo about the TPS/PS5 restock reports?

I’ve got the full details on the GameStop PS5 restock (happening Friday & Saturday), we’re hearing that the iPhone 14 release date may be earlier than expected and I’m hunting down Back to School deals for subscribers who ask. Follow me on Twitter, too.

Here’s everything happening today:

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: iPhone 14

🚀 Launch: iPhone 14 event likely Wednesday, September 7 at 1pm ET (rumor)

🛍️ Pre-order: Order time is expected Friday, September 9 at 8am ET (rumor)

📆 Shipments: In stores / at your doorstep Friday, September 16 (rumor)

⌚ What else? Apple Watch 8 release date (new rugged edition rumored)

🕵️‍♂️ Source: Reliable Apple leaks expert Mark Gurman

🍎 Confirmed? Not until Apple sends “Special Event” invites to press

The big rumor – not confirmed by Apple yet – is that the iPhone 14 launch event will be September 7 (the iPhone 14 release date would then be September 16). That’s one week earlier than many of the blogs were predicting; I had a hunch in a fun article Why the iPhone 14 may be announced one week earlier than expected by reading too far into the iPhone release history – I was off by just one day (it’s usually a Tuesday).

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS5 restock

📆 At GameStop stores, Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20

💳 Only for PowerUp Rewards Pro memberships on Friday 🙌 For the first time, leftovers can be purchases by non-members

🏈 PS5 Disc bundled with Madden NFL 23 (a game you don’t have yet)

💰 This PS5 restock is $100 cheaper than prior GameStop restocks!

Big update: The next GameStop PS5 restock date is tomorrow, Friday, August 19, and I have the details on the three Sony PlayStation 5 bundles and how much each of them will cost, according to my exclusive PS5 restock sources. These restock sources are reliable and they’re how I’ve been able to build up credibility as the PS5 restock expert. I trust them.

There are four different things about this particular PS5 restock, including a new low price for GameStop’s PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital bundles. I’ll go over each of the four distinctions. It almost makes up for the fact that the anticipated Walmart PS5 restock for August hasn’t happened – yet. But it’s coming.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: More like ‘Notflix’

😔 Netflix’s upcoming ad-supported tier could lose one of the streamer’s best features

⛔ Code in the Netflix iOS app points to offline viewing being removed

🤷‍♂️ The cheapest Netflix plan won’t let you download shows to watch on the go

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Apple Watch 8

⌚ What? Three new versions of the Apple Watch for 2022

🪨 Rock solid rumor: Rugged Apple Watch 8 with a bigger screen

🚀 Launch: Apple Watch 8 event likely Wednesday, September 7 at 1pm ET

🛍️ Pre-order: Order time is expected Friday, September 9 at 8am ET

📆 Shipments: Allegedly in stores on Friday, September 16

📱 What else? iPhone 14 is also expected in four different models

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Switching it up

🤏 Nintendo is reportedly shrinking the size of the Switch’s retail box by 20%

🛳️ The move should let Nintendo put more Switch consoles into each shipment

🔻 It’ll also reduce shipping costs, as Nintendo can shift more units at once

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Everyone Plus

🌟 Walmart Plus subscribers will get access to Paramount Plus streaming

🆓 It’s the basic Paramount Plus plan with commercials worth $4.99/mo

💰 Walmart+ is $12.95/mo or $98/yr for perks like free shipping with no order minimum, same-day grocery delivery, early access to deals and fuel discounts

🔈 Spotify Premium free for six months is also a fairly overlooked W+ perk

🙅‍♂️ Walmart was also said to be in talks for Disney, Peacock before the deal, but that’s likely over and done with now

🤼 It’s another way in which Walmart is gearing up to counter Amazon Prime

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Android 13

🤖 Google’s Android 13 release date is earlier than anyone had expected

📱 The Android 13 update is compatible with the Pixel 4, 5, 6 series of devices

🔜 Coming soon: Samsung, OnePlus, Asus, Moto, etc at ‘a later date’

🆕 Adds theme personalization, extra security and cross-device support

Samsung Odyssey Ark price and release date: the ultimate gaming monitor costs $3,499

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Odyssey Ark

📺 What? Samsung’s ultimate gaming monitor and sequel to the popular G9

💰 Price? $3,500, but $300 off with pre-order bonuses

😅 Wait, how much? Yes, $3,500, but with leading specs & performance

📆 Release date: Early September

🎮 Who’s it for? Gamers who want a bigger & better Odyssey G9

📐 Size: 55” with a 1000R curvature and multi-window support

⚙️ Full Samsung Odyssey Ark specs below: 165Hz fresh rate, 1ms response time, Mini LED, HDR, VRR, AMD Freesync Premium Pro, cockpit mode

