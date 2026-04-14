✍️ Reviews for the brand-new Pragmata game have started coming in

😮 The game has garnered a score of 86 from 88 reviews on Metacritic

👏 Reviewers have praised its clever level design, the warmth of the story, and the exploration aspects

🏁 Some critics have issues with its checkpoint system, and some with the story pacing towards the end

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The long-awaited Pragmata title from Capcom has finally been released, and it seems to have received some very positive reviews from critics.

As shown on the game’s Metacritic page, the average score sits at an impressive 86 after 88 reviews from the media, working out to a verdict of ‘Generally Favourable’.

Here’s what the critics have made of this hotly-anticipated title that has been in development for years.

TheGamer gave Pragamata a very positive score, praising the depiction of the game’s main characters, plus its clever combat aspects and strong soundtrack. It did think that the narrative could have gone deeper in places, though:

“As Capcom’s first new IP in several decades, there is a lot riding on Pragmata to succeed, which is why I’m pleasantly surprised by the amount of narrative and mechanical risks it is willing to take. It wants you to question how it feels to play a modern shooter and engage with a familial story that games like The Last of Us and God of War have already done to death by asking big questions of its characters and trusting you to experiment with unique combat mechanics never before seen in the genre. It’s got big ambitions, a big heart, and two big and beautiful characters leading the charge on an intergalactic adventure like no other. Cheese and cliché aside, Pragmata is a rare triumph.”

In a 4/5 review, Digital Spy praised Pragmata’s level design, strong combat mechanics, and the pacing of the story. It had minor reservations about the game’s checkpoint system, but this feels like a small criticism against a backdrop of what it thought was a very strong candidate for one of the games of 2026:

“Pragmata is an incredibly fun experience that’s full of satisfying combat, progression and unlocks, providing constant dopamine hits of sci-fi sounds and meaningful upgrades. This charming action-adventure deserves to be a massive hit and you should take a chance on one of this year’s best games.”

GamesRadar+ also awarded Pragamata four out of five stars, noting its innovative take on a more traditional third-person shooter alongside its clever exploration and level design. It did feel that some of its UI could feel dated, though, and that story pacing towards the end wasn’t as strong as early in the game:

“Pragmata is nostalgia wrapped in a shiny new spacesuit with plenty of cool tricks up its pressurized sleeve. It’s good to see Capcom returning to its quirky action beat, with an impressive host of weaponry, upgrades, combat hacks, and base-building as the sci-fi adventure moves through beautifully-conceptualized biomes. The visual and stylistic elements definitely give me deja-vu at times, and I could do without its heavy-handed themes battering me over the head, but beneath all that polished titanium sits a profound tale of humanity I’ll not soon forget.”

VGC praises the almost retro feel of Pragamata in terms of the game’s aesthetic and some of the character work that comes alongside some clever mechanics to make it a strong title. It did have some small criticisms for its targeting system and not backtracking enough in the story:

“Pragmata feels like a game from a simpler time. There’s no live service fluff, no needless bloat, and no sense that Capcom is hopping on a trend. It’s a rock solid action game that isn’t great on length, but delivers little filler, fast combat, and some charming story moments.”

In another 4/5 review, Eurogamer echoed similar sentiments for the fact that Pragmata echoed previous third-person shooters from the Xbox 360 era, while still providing a clever, fresh take on the title. It did have some reservations about the quality of the story, though:

“I don’t think Pragmata is going to win any prizes for making you suddenly understand rocket science or write a laureate-winning screenplay about the nature of humanity, but the way it gets your grey matter working is special. I feel smarter for having played Pragmata, and I don’t think I’m going to see another game like it for a very long time.”

Pragmata is available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 23 and PC on April 17, 2026.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.