(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

😍 The Killscreen custom PS5 controller features a translucent ice blue design, reminiscent of the N64’s beloved Funtastic colorway

💪 It offers significant hardware upgrades, including clicky mechanical face buttons, Omron hair triggers, and GuliKit TMR thumbsticks to prevent stick drift

🆚 While the fully modded controller is more expensive than the DualSense Edge, its enhanced buttons and triggers offer a superior feel for both competitive and casual gaming

🤷‍♂️ The controller has beautiful aesthetics and some welcome performance upgrades, though the recessed Create and Options buttons and lack of back paddles are minor drawbacks

Killscreen: Ice Blue PS5 controller

I developed a rather compulsive habit of collecting controllers over the last few years. But as more variants of the PS5 and Xbox controllers were released, my enthusiasm – like the funds in my bank account – slowly whittled away.

While some PS5 and Xbox controller colors are more eye-catching than others, nothing compares to the artistry that Killscreen, an independent gaming hardware studio, is creating. Not only does it make phenomenal-looking custom DualSense controllers, but it also improves upon the hardware itself.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

After spotting Killscreen’s latest release, a translucent ice blue PS5 controller that’s identical to the beloved N64 colorway that I still proudly own, I knew I had to get my hands on one. And after putting the controller through its paces, it’s become a permanent fixture on my desk, either to game with, or to stare longingly at.

With optional clicky mechanical face buttons, Omron hair triggers for instant response, and GuliKit TMR thumbsticks to eliminate stick drift, you can significantly upgrade your Killscreen controller so that it leaves the standard PS5 DualSense controller, and even the DualSense Edge, in the dust.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Yes, it comes at a cost. A regular PS5 DualSense controller costs between $74.99 and $89.99 depending on the color, while a modded Killscreen controller starts at $139.99. If you want to add all the extras, expect to pay $208.

“For competitive first-person shooters, the Omron hair triggers also have practically zero travel, providing a mouse-like click”

That’s more expensive than even Sony’s PS5 DualSense Edge controller, which costs $199.99, and you’re not getting any back buttons or added software features, either. However, the clicky face buttons and D-Pad are a joy to press, and gave me incredible consistency in Streets of Rage 4 whenever I performed a forward special.

For competitive first-person shooters, the Omron hair triggers also have practically zero travel, providing a mouse-like click which is superior to the DualSense Edge’s trigger locks that offer far too much travel for my liking.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

It’s also worth highlighting the Funtastic Ice Blue PS5 controller’s wonderful analog sticks. The unit I was provided with included TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) thumbsticks for upgraded accuracy and peace of mind from stick drift ever developing. But cleverly, the ‌right analog stick mimics the feel of the N64’s analog stick, which is a delightful touch.

This gamepad is absolutely beautiful, invoking nostalgia while delivering modern hardware features that most controllers skimp on.

If there’s one downside about Killscreen’s gorgeous controller, though, it’s the Create and Options buttons. They’re too recessed, which makes them tricky and hard to press. I understand the decision behind it – you don’t want to mistakenly press them when you’re in the heat of the moment – but I’ve never done so myself.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

I’d also love to see a version with back buttons, similar to Scuf’s controllers, and a way to switch between analog and the hair triggers, as it’s something you need in certain titles like racing games. If Killscreen’s controller had these features, I’d probably never need to grab another gamepad ever again.

But of course, a huge part of the Killscreen controller’s appeal is just how fantastic it looks. This gamepad is absolutely beautiful, invoking nostalgia while delivering modern hardware features that most controllers skimp on. I’ll find myself glancing over at now and then just to marvel at the stunning design, and that’s exactly what you want from a custom, collectable controller.

Up next: Best PS5 controller colors: every PlayStation 5 DualSense gamepad ranked

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.