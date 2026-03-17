🎮 New PlayStation Portal update introduces a 1080p High Quality Mode for improved streaming via Remote Play or Cloud Streaming

👍 The High Quality Mode uses a higher bitrate than the default 1080p Standard mode for a smoother experience

👏 The update includes UX refinements such as improved game invite/trophy notifications and better bundle selection/search functionality

📆 The update rolls out globally starting tomorrow, March 18

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Sony is releasing a new PlayStation Portal update that promises to improve the streaming quality when using Remote Play or Cloud Streaming.

Players can select a 1080p High Quality Mode, which Sony says will let “players enjoy games at a higher bitrate compared to the default 1080p Standard mode, providing a smooth and high-fidelity experience.”

To enable the new mode, you’ll need to head to the ‘Quick Menu’, ‘Max Resolution’, and select ‘1080p High Quality’ during a Remote Play or Cloud Streaming session. To apply the change, simply restart your session.

Sony is also refining the Cloud Streaming experience on PlayStation Portal by improving game invite and trophy notifications. It’ll also be easier to select a specific game to stream when selecting a bundle, and searching will bring up the On Screen Keyboard immediately.

Sony shared that since November 2025, Cloud Streaming users grew by 162% year-over-year in January, and over 50% of PS Portal users are now PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers – a prerequisite if you want to access Cloud Streaming.

The new PlayStation Portal update begins rolling out globally tomorrow, March 18, and Sony said it’s committed to continuously refining the performance and usability of its pseudo-handheld.

Up next: Every PS5 Pro game with PSSR 2 support

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.