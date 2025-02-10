📅 OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus Watch 3 on February 18

🔋 The device is set to come with five days of battery life thanks to its unique chip design

⌚️ It has a titanium bezel and a similar case design to the OnePlus Watch 2

💰 There’s no word on pricing just yet, but it’ll likely cost around $300

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Watch 3 is coming on February 18. The successor to the surprisingly excellent OnePlus Watch 2 is just a few days away from launch, and OnePlus is promising some key upgrades like five days of battery life and a rotating crown. It’s set to take on the Galaxy Watch 7 and Pixel Watch 3 as the go-to watch for Android users.

OnePlus Watch 3 battery life will last five days, according to OnePlus

In its press release, OnePlus says the OnePlus Watch 3 can last five full days on a charge. That’s two days longer than the OnePlus Watch 2 could last, and it’s all thanks to the special chips and battery technology.

The OnePlus Watch 3 comes with a Snapdragon W5 processor for fast performance, and it’s paired with a BES2800 MCU Efficiency processor. The more efficient chip handles smaller tasks that don’t need a lot of power, and since it barely sips energy when you’re using it, you’ll in turn get more battery life than if you were only ever using the Snapdragon.

The extra endurance compared to the OnePlus Watch 2 comes from OnePlus’ Silicon NanoStack Battery technology, which we saw in the OnePlus 13. The tech allows OnePlus to build a more dense battery that allows for more power in the same size body. Thanks to the technology, the Watch 3 comes with a 631mAh battery, a noticeable upgrade from the 500mAh cell in the Watch 2. OnePlus also says it’s optimized the antenna on the Watch 3 to be more efficient.

Altogether, OnePlus says you’ll get five days of battery life by using the default smart mode, three days if you’re a heavy user, and up to 16 days if you use the battery saving mode constantly. The experience won’t be as great in that mode since a lot of features will get turned off to maximize power savings, but it’s a nice perk that you can get so much energy from the little battery.

What else can be expect? OnePlus says the watch will be powered by Wear OS and boast a suite of fitness features, which is par for the course with every high-end smartwatch. The design isn’t changing much compared to last year, but it will come with a rotating crown for easier navigation and scrolling. The watch will also feature a titanium bezel and stainless steel body, 2D Sapphire Crystal glass atop the display, and two different color options: Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium.

We don’t know the price of the OnePlus Watch 3 yet, but if it’s anything like last year, the watch will cost around $300. There’s no word on whether OnePlus will offer a second case size this year or a wider range of band options, and we don’t know how much of the experience will require a OnePlus phone to work. We’ll have all the answers to our questions come next Tuesday at 8:00 AM ET, when OnePlus will officially announce the Watch 3. Stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, Newsweek, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.