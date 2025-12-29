(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 OnePlus is reportedly working on a phone with an absurd battery

🔋 The company’s upcoming gaming phone could have a battery as big as 9,000mAh

🤏 That dwarfs the three-day battery in the OnePlus 15

⚙️ The phone could also come with a 6.8-inch screen and Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

🤷 It’s not clear yet where the OnePlus Turbo will be sold

OnePlus has been having a lot of fun in the battery department of its smartphones lately, and it appears to be upping the ante even further.

If you thought the 7,000mAh battery in the OnePlus 15 and the 7,400mAh battery in the OnePlus 15R were big, think again. The rumored OnePlus Turbo could come with a gigantic 9,000mAh battery, according to leaks from Android Headlines. That dwarfs not just OnePlus’ own devices, but phones from Apple and Samsung as well that come with ~5,000mAh batteries.

The huge battery will use the same silicone-carbon technology as other OnePlus phones, according to Android Headlines. It’ll be crammed into a phone that looks barely thicker than the OnePlus 15, although it’s not clear how much thicker it could be just yet. We also don’t know how long the battery will last on a full charge, but if I had to guess, I’d have to say anywhere from 3-5 days based on how long the 7,000mAh cell in the OnePlus 15 lasted during my review period.

Elsewhere, the OnePlus Turbo will come with a 6.8-inch 1.5K 144Hz display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, two rear cameras, and 80W SuperVOOC charging. It sounds like this phone will be more of a mid-ranger than anything, but still powerful enough to deliver solid graphics and endurance while gaming. The design looks a bit boring, admittedly, but so do a lot of mid-range OnePlus phones.

The OnePlus Turbo will reportedly be released in China in March, and it’s expected to use the company’s “Nord” brand in international markets.

