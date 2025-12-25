✍️ Dbrand has launched a new skin called “Sketch 2D”

🧠 It’s designed to envision what a rough sketch of a tech product could look like

📲 It’s available for a slew of phones and gaming consoles

👀 The skin is also available for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold

🎁 To celebrate, Dbrand is giving away a TriFold to one lucky customer

Dbrand just dropped one of its most unique skins to date. The company has introduced its new Sketch 2D skin, which adds an artsy flair to any device you apply it to. At launch, the skin will be available for a wide variety of phones, tablets, gaming consoles, and more. It’s also going to be available for the Galaxy Z TriFold from Samsung, and to celebrate, Dbrand has a special giveaway lined up.

Dbrand: Sketch 2D skins

(Credit: Dbrand)

For Christmas this year, Dbrand is gifting the world Sketch 2D. The company describes it as what you could imagine a piece of tech being roughly sketched on a piece of paper would look like. Borders and other design elements appear to have quick pencil marks along them, which makes your device feel like just a concept instead of reality.

The skin costs around $25, while cases with the skin are about $60, depending on which you buy. You can buy it for the latest phones from Apple and Google, the Nintendo Switch 2, AirPods Pro 3, and more.

You can also pick it up for the Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung’s next-generation folding smartphone that won’t come out until next year. That’s where Dbrand’s other Christmas gift comes into play.

From now until January 3, if you purchase anything from Dbrand.com, the company will enter you into a contest to win a brand-new Galaxy Z TriFold. How Dbrand has a TriFold to give away already is beyond me, but that’s at least what the brand told us directly.

Sketch 2D skins are available now, and you can pick from a wide variety of other skins and cases on the company’s website if it doesn’t suit your fancy.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.